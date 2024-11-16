What happened to Lonzo Ball? Closer look at Bulls guard's probable return timeline

After returning to action after over two full years on the sidelines, Lonzo Ball suffered a wrist injury three games into the season. As Ball previously told the media, the injury occurred during the first quarter of the Chicago Bulls's 126-123 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 28.

As the Bulls point guard raced downcourt to try and intercept an outlet pass in transition, Ball jumped and fell awkwardly, injuring his wrist in the process. Since then, he hasn't returned to action during any of the Bulls' nine games that have followed.

According to team insider KC Johnson, who spoke with coach Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball went through a full workout in New York. Per Johnson's report, Donovan described the workout as a struggle for Ball as he continues to deal with pain when catching passes.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Billy Donovan said that Ball was supposed to return for Sunday's game against Houston, according to the team's doctors, it could be much longer. Following his original update, KC Johnson wrote that team doctors say it could be 2-6 weeks before Ball returns.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"(Billy) Donovan said doctors said this could be a two-week injury or a six-week injury," Johnson said. "In other words, it’s all fluid based on how the wrist heals. Ball can dribble and shoot. But catching passes is hard and Bulls haven’t even tried having him getting hit there on defense."

Expand Tweet

Projected return timeline for Lonzo Ball and season stats before injury

Based on the two-to-six weeks timeline provided by team doctors, at the absolute earliest, it sounds like Lonzo Ball could return on Dec. 2. A two-week timeline puts his return at Nov. 30; however, the Bulls will be fresh off a Nov. 29 game against the Celtics.

The team's next game following the Nov. 30 two-week timeline is a home tie against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 2. If Lonzo Ball returns in four weeks, his return date would be Dec. 14. However, after a Dec. 8 game against Philly, Chicago doesn't play again until Dec. 19, which could give Ball extra time to recover.

If it takes him six weeks to regain full fitness, his return date would be Dec. 28, the day the Bulls play Milwaukee.

Before suffering a wrist injury, Ball had shown flashes of brilliance despite not having played since the 2021-22 season. Over three games, he averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while averaging a career-low 1.0 turnovers per game.

Given Lonzo Ball's injury history, expect the Chicago Bulls to play it safe rather than try to rush him back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback