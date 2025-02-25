  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Lonzo Ball
  • What happened to Lonzo Ball? Latest injury update on Bulls star after abrupt exit vs 76ers (Feb. 24)

What happened to Lonzo Ball? Latest injury update on Bulls star after abrupt exit vs 76ers (Feb. 24)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 25, 2025 01:53 GMT
What happened to Lonzo Ball? (Photo: IMAGN)
What happened to Lonzo Ball? (Photo: IMAGN)

Lonzo Ball exited the Chicago Bulls' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night with an injury. Ball has battled injuries over the past three years, so there was concern among the Bulls fanbase. But what happened to the former No. 2 pick?

Ad

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sun-Times, Ball suffered a head laceration and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. It's unclear how the incident happened, but it was serious enough for the Bulls medical team to keep him off the court.

With a head injury like that, Ball will likely be under the NBA's concussion protocol. He won't be cleared to return if he doesn't pass the test. He has already dealt with a wrist injury and a minor calf issue this season. Most of the games he missed were part of his injury management for his left knee.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी