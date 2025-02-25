What happened to Lonzo Ball? Latest injury update on Bulls star after abrupt exit vs 76ers (Feb. 24)

Lonzo Ball exited the Chicago Bulls' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night with an injury. Ball has battled injuries over the past three years, so there was concern among the Bulls fanbase. But what happened to the former No. 2 pick?

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sun-Times, Ball suffered a head laceration and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. It's unclear how the incident happened, but it was serious enough for the Bulls medical team to keep him off the court.

With a head injury like that, Ball will likely be under the NBA's concussion protocol. He won't be cleared to return if he doesn't pass the test. He has already dealt with a wrist injury and a minor calf issue this season. Most of the games he missed were part of his injury management for his left knee.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

