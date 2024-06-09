What happened to Luka Doncic? Jason Kidd's comment on Mavericks star's injury explored

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd shared an update on star guard Luka Doncic ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Mavs are down 0-1 against the Boston Celtics after they were dismantled by the hot shooting night from Kristaps Porzingis. Dallas looks to even the series while on the road before heading back to their home floor for Game 3.

Fans are on edge as the Mavs have listed Doncic as questionable ahead of Game 2. According to Mike Leslie, the Slovenian star has a thoracic contusion. Initially, the star was listed as probable, but the coaching staff downgraded his status.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the game, Kidd addressed this concern to the media and gave an update on Doncic's condition.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Luka's questionable, so we'll see how he feels when he warms up and make that decision," Kidd said.

"I think taking a charge or diving for a loose ball. ... If he's out, we'll prepare to go without him, next man up. If he's going, the game plan doesn't changes. We’ve been in this seat, pretty much all playoffs. So nothing changes."

Expand Tweet

Doncic played 38 minutes in Game 1 against the Celtics and had 30 points and ten rebounds. He went 4-12 from beyond the arc, which was a significant help for the team. However, his teammates struggled to make shots he set up for them as he only had one assist during the game.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Doncic play for Game 2 and even the series. Winning on the road could give them enough momentum when they return to Dallas.

Luka Doncic's final status ahead of Game 2

The Mavs have released the final status for Luka Doncic for Game 2. According to the team, their star guard will play tonight. Aside from the thoracic contusion he sustained after Game 1, Doncic is also dealing with a right knee sprain and ankle soreness.

Expand Tweet

Playing through these injuries is a risky move by the Mavs and Doncic. However, they look to have him on the floor since the remaining games for their season are the most important ones.

Not counting his Game 1 performance, Doncic has averaged 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the postseason. His best series came at the conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in five games.

The star shot 47.3% of his field goals during the series and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.