What happened to Malik Monk? Latest injury update for 6MOY favorite amid scary fall vs Mavericks (March 29) 

Sacramento Kings standout guard Malik Monk had to be carried off mid-game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday as the two teams met for their season's fourth and final matchup.

The injury occurred as Luka Doncic aggressively drove to the basket, met by Malik Monk's attempt to block his shot at its apex. In the collision mid-air, Monk lost his balance and fell to the ground without sufficient landing space, impacting his knees and hip.

Doncic immediately recognized the severity of Monk's injury, as he was seen expressing apologies and displaying signs of concern, reflecting the gravity of the situation:

Malik Monk's injury concern heading into free agency

The Sacramento Kings face a crucial decision regarding Malik Monk's future, who is poised to enter free agency this upcoming summer.

Last season, Monk was a key contributor to the Kings’ 48-win season, as he broke their 16-year playoff drought. He is expected to draw several suitors once he hits the open market as he is the frontrunner for this year’s Sixth Man of the Year race.

In the current season, Monk has maintained impressive averages of 15.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. An often overlooked aspect of his stellar performance in the 2023-24 campaign is his remarkable durability, having missed just a single game thus far.