What happened to Marcus Smart? Latest injury update for Grizzlies guard as he exits game vs Mavericks - January 9, 2024

Marcus Smart exited the game versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with an injury. The veteran guard was having a solid game after producing 23 points while making four 3s, so many wondered what happened to Smart. The former Defensive Player of the Year even made a 3 right before exiting the game.

He didn't seem to have inflicted any injury until then. However, Smart headed to the locker room, raising concerns about his health again. He's already missed 17 games due to a different ailment. Here's a look at the latest injury update for Smart:

What happened to Marcus Smart?

Marcus Smart suffered a finger injury against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter. He noticed that his finger got dislocated after he was celebrating a made 3. It's the ring finger on his right hand that was dislocated. Here's the video:

Smart had no idea about it until he spotted the dislocation. He immediately turned to the bench and informed the Grizzlies staff. Smart exited the game shortly.

Marcus Smart's injuries this season

Marcus Smart has missed 17 games because of injuries. He missed a chunk of games because of an ankle injury he sustained on Nov. 14. The Grizzlies went 7-10 in his absence. Smart's providing the Grizzlies some much-needed boost on both ends of late.

He's had three 20-point outings consecutively while making at least four 3s a game, including Tuesday's contest against the Mavericks. Smart's injury is another blow for the Grizzlies' backcourt after Ja Morant got sidelined for the rest of the season.

Morant suffered a shoulder injury, which needs surgery, removing him from contention to return. The Grizzlies are missing other crucial pieces like Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Adams is out for the year. Clarke could face the same fate.

Marcus Smart's efforts keep Grizzlies in driver's seat vs. Mavericks

Smart and the Grizzlies faced a stern challenge against the Mavericks, who entered the game relatively healthy with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving available. However, Smart's offensive burst proved decisive in giving the Grizzlies the advantage over Dallas.

Memphis led by 22 points at one point before closing in on a 120-103 blowout win. Desmond Bane finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Bane and Smart's offensive explosion negated 30-point outings from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Grizzlies benefitted from the Mavs' role players misfiring on the night. Dallas shot 43.9%, including 9-of-27 on 3s. The Grizzlies shot 48.4%, including 14 triples. The Grizzlies proved they can still fight for a play-in spot despite Ja Morant's season-ending injury.

However, Smart's possible absence could hurt the team's prospects of staying afloat.