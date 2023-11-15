What happened to Marcus Smart? Latest update on Grizzlies star

The Memphis Grizzlies have been having a hard time keeping players on the court and they might as well add Marcus Smart to the injured list. At the 3:35 mark of the first quarter of the Grizzlies NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year had to leave the court with an injury and is not expected to return for the rest of the game.

As Smart tried to press Austin Reaves, he jumped in order to block an entry pass to Anthony Davis. The 29-year-old landed on Reaves' foot and grimaced in pain afterward.

Evaluating his foot, the Grizzlies medical staff had to usher Marcus Smart out of the playing court as he was seen limping towards the locker room. Right before the end of the first half, reports surfaced that Smart won't be returning to the game. He ended the night playing only 8 minutes and 40 seconds but was able to contribute three points, one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal.

The Los Angeles Lakers led by 23 points at the end of the first half.

A look at Marcus Smart's performance since he joined Memphis Grizzlies

With no Ja Morant for the first 25 games for the Memphis Grizzlies due to a suspension, the team made a move to get Marcus Smart. The Grizzlies also took in former league MVP Derrick Rose to increase the depth of their backcourt.

However, the sum of all fears for the Grizzlies this season has come true as they are struggling to win games and more so, keeping players healthy.

Aside from Morant who is serving a suspension, Steven Adams is out of the season while Derrick Rose, Brandon Clarke, and Xavier Tillman are all nursing injuries. Adding to the list is Marcus Smart, who may serve some time healing his ankle.

With an increased leadership role, Smart has had steady contributions to the team, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Entering their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies are 2-8 in the season.

The Grizzlies will next take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Nov. 18. They will return to battle the Boston Celtics the next day on their home court at the FedExForum.