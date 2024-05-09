What happened to OG Anunoby? Latest injury update on Knicks forward after sudden exit vs Pacers (May 8)

The New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby just can’t shake off the injury bug this season. Anunoby couldn’t finish a fastbreak opportunity as he suddenly grabbed his leg before he could take off. Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden were stunned to see him grimace in pain under the basket before limping to the locker room.

The play happened with roughly three minutes left in the third quarter and the home team leading 90-81. Anunoby received an outlet pass while being chased by Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. It looked like the Knicks forward was headed for a slam as no one was ahead of him before something went wrong.

OG Anunoby couldn’t get the lift he needed so he bounced the ball off the backboard. After a battle for the loose ball, Donte DiVincenzo ended up getting it under the basket to score a point-blank layup. Anunoby watched the sequence while holding his leg.

A few minutes after he went to the locker room, an update came out regarding the New York Knicks forward:

“OG Anunoby (sore left hamstring) is out for the remainder of the game.”

Anunoby had 22 points in the first half and exited the game holding a 28-point, four-rebound and three-assist stat line. The former Raptor shot 10-for-19, including 4-for-7 3-pointers. New York lost arguably its best player in Game 2 to another injury.

When will OG Anunoby return?

OG Anunoby will unquestionably undergo some tests to determine the extent of the injury. If it’s just soreness, he could be back before the Knicks-Pacers series is over. However, if it’s more serious than that, which might turn out to be a strain, he will have to be shelved for weeks.

In 2023, Zion Williamson also had a chance to go full speed during a fastbreak attack but suddenly halted and limped to the side of the court. The incident happened in January, and he never managed to return for the rest of the season.

The New York Knicks were 20-3 in the regular season when OG Anunoby played. They also eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round despite having a hobbled Mitchell Robinson. Anunoby took on the unenviable job of staying in front of Joel Embiid for some stretches in the series. Tom Thibodeau will have to find a way to overcome another devastating blow to his team.

The Knicks are already looking at Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson in street clothes. They’re hopeful Anunoby doesn’t join that group for long.