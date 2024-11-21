What happened to Paul George? Latest injury update as Sixers star exits game vs Grizzlies (Nov. 20)

Paul George exited Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies with an injury. During the third quarter, George rolled his left ankle while reaching out for a rebound with Desmond Bane lurking. The Sixers' marquee offseason addition left the game immediately after struggling to jog on offense after he got the rebound.

Here's the video of George's injury:

It's a tough blow for the 2-11 76ers, who saw their big three of George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in action for the first time. George and Embiid missed significant time earlier with injuries, and when they returned, Maxey was on the sidelines.

George played 17 minutes until he exited the contest, recording only two points on 1 of 6 shots. He had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. George was a +/- -10. The Sixers trailed 63-53 when he left the floor.

What happened to Paul George? Sixers announce latest injury update

The 76ers announced Paul George suffered a left knee hyperextension against the Grizzlies. George had the same ailment during preseason, which delayed his season debut by six games.

George sustained that injury on Oct. 14 against the Hawks. He returned on Nov. 4 against the Suns. The nine-time All-Star was on a minute restriction for a couple of games, too.

George was already struggling to produce the goods after his comeback. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 39.6% and 28.8% from 3.

76ers fall to 2-12 as injury woes worsen

The 76ers season is in jeopardy after they fell to a league-worse 2-12 record on Wednesday. Joel Embiid had recorded a huge comeback performance with 35 points and 11 rebounds. However, the Sixers didn't get much contribution from Paul George who left the game injured after only two first-half points, while the returning Tyese Maxey added only eight points in 19:38 minutes, shooting 3 of 13.

Jared McCain scored 20 points, continuing his strong run. However, the Grizzlies played much better behind Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane's 20-point outings to close the game 117-111.

Memphis led by 19 at one point, but the Sixers made it close. The Grizzlies held off the late surge and improved to 9-7.

