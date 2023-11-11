What happened to Scoot Henderson? Latest update on Portland Trail Blazers star's ankle injury

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) have taken a hit to their roster after it was confirmed that Scoot Henderson will miss at least two weeks of game time due to injury. Henderson was the team's third overall pick last summer and has been a huge factor in their approach this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Henderson will miss an additional two weeks on top of the three games he's already missed early this season. The 6-foot-3 guard has played five games for Portland this season but has had his on-court struggles so far.

"Blazers' prized rookie, Scoot Henderson is expected to miss two more weeks with a bone bruise in his right ankle, sources tell me." Charania said. "Henderson has dealt discomfort after spraining the ankle on November 1, the last time the number 3 overall pick played. And he will continue to rehab for a return."

In their game against the Detroit Pistons, the Portland Trail Blazers rookie left during the third period with 5:35 left on the clock. He wasn't having the best of games either, scoring 11 points and dishing seven assists for the team. He shot 40% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

Scoot Henderson's absence a chance for Deandre Ayton to dominate

Deandre Ayton was one of the Portland Trail Blazers' biggest acquisitions during the offseason. Other than Scoot Henderson, Portland won't have Anfernee Simons for quite a while due to injury. This will be the perfect opportunity for Ayton to showcase how much he can dominate the team.

So far, Ayton hasn't shown any signs of how he can be the needed leader for the team. He's averaging 11.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and two steals. Compared to the stats he put up during his final year with the Phoenix Suns, "DominAyton" has been non-existent for the Trail Blazers so far.

In his last year in Phoenix, he averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He hasn't shown that type of aggression with Portland so far but has gradually exhibited it.

In their last game, which was against the Sacramento Kings, Ayton showed a positive impact on the court. He finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. This could be a sign that he'll finally show fans what the team got in return for Jusuf Nurkic.

It's still early in the season, and things could change. Ayton could start being aggressive for the team and give them a chance at returning to the postseason, or he could play with the same effort and miss out on the chance at a redemption season.

