What happened to Scottie Barnes? Closer look at Raptors All-Star’s mid-way exit vs Warriors (March 1)

During Friday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was seen heading towards the locker room due to what seemed to be a hand injury.

In the second quarter of Friday's game, Barnes left the court with an injury to his left hand, which occurred while he was attempting to block a layup by Jonathan Kuminga. The injury seemed to happen when Immanuel Quickley accidentally kicked Scottie's hand.

As the play continued and Toronto advanced the ball, Barnes stayed back on defense. He then intentionally fouled a Warriors player on the following possession before heading to the locker room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Following the incident, he was declared out for the rest of the game, with plans for additional testing on his injured hand to assess the extent of the damage.

Starting the second half in place of Barnes, who remained in the locker room due to his injury, was Kelly Olynyk.

Prior to his exit, Scottie had logged almost 16 minutes on the court, contributing 10 points through 4-for-7 shooting, alongside six rebounds and three assists. He opened the game with two three-pointers, finding his rhythm after a slump since the All-Star break.

Toronto Raptors can be in deep waters without Scottie Barnes

Currently positioned 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors are four games behind the 10th spot required to qualify for a Play-In game.

Since his rookie year, Scottie has significantly improved, boosting his scoring by almost five points and recording higher averages in both rebounds and assists this season.

As the 2021 Rookie of the Year, he aims to guide a youthful Raptors squad, especially after Pascal Siakam's January move to the Indiana Pacers. He is anticipated for a quick recovery to resume contributing to his team's efforts on the court as swiftly as possible.

Toronto missed the playoffs last season, bowing out to the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament. This year, the Raptors are aiming for a more successful outcome.

A prompt return for the 22-year-old, who has played in every game this season, would significantly boost their chances, especially against Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.