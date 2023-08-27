What is a hardship contract in WNBA? Length, circumstances, and other details explored

The WNBA has made provisions for teams that are in dire need of players in a time of crisis - a feature that is also seen in the NBA. The clause is part of the league's CBA and is referred to as a hardship contract.

A hardship contract is an emergency contract extended to a player by a team that has less than 11 players available to play. This may be either due to injuries or illness, but the contract ensures that teams have the necessary amount of players available to carry out a game.

As per league rules, a team must have a maximum of 12 players on their roster. However, anything below 11 players forces the team to sign a new player within 72 hours to meet the requirement. It is important to note, however, that players signed under hardship deals do not count towards the total 12-player roster.

A hardship contract can last until a team has seen its injured or ill players return. However, the contract itself is rather harsh on the new players as they suddenly find themselves in a new system with a surety that they will have to leave.

A recent case of a hardship contract in the league was recorded earlier in August when the Las Vegas Aces signed Alaina Coates. The former Gamecocks center had the chance to reunite with her former teammate, A'Ja Wilson.

Coates had been on a hardship deal with the Phoenix Mercury in June. She played in two games for the team.

Alaina Coates is still in the WNBA on her hardship contract with the Aces

Alaina Coates still finds herself in the WNBA almost 20 days after signing her deal with the Las Vegas Aces. After making her first appearance for the team against the New York Liberty, Coates has become a member of the roster since.

In the 20 days since signing, she has appeared in eight games in total. While this is a largely positive sign for a player on a hardship contract, she hasn't really seen much floor time.

Having played a maximum of seven minutes in a game, Coates is not necessarily making a difference on the floor for the Aces. However, with Candace Parker out indefinitely with a fracture, the Aces will need all the size and help they can get if they hope to remain at the top of the West.

