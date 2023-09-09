“What are you doing here? Go back home”: Noah Lyles hits back at Drake for calling him out on ‘NBA World Champion’ dig

Noah Lyles got his chance to cash in the receipts he kept from the flak he received for the 'NBA World Champion' comments. The American track and field star was in the spotlight for claiming that the league shouldn't be using the 'world champion' label, as it's a domestic league.

However, that's been a league tradition for a long time. The NBA champions are called 'world champions', as it's the best league globally, and the top players play there.

Understandably, NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard, and hardcore fans like rapper Drake were highly against Lyles' comments.

“He (Noah Lyles) thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before," said Drake. "Now the whole league doesn't rate u.”

During an interview with GQ, Lyles hit back at Drake for his jab following Team USA's FIBA World Cup exit in the semifinals:

"There are a bunch of funny things that come from it, like having Drake notice it. Like, Drake, what are you doing here? Go back home. This is an NBA conversation."

Many NBA fans didn't agree with Lyles about the 'world champion' dig, but they did relay his thoughts about Drake getting involved. Nobody was excited to see Drake defend the league, as the rapper made it seem like he had ties with the NBA as a prominent entity.

Noah Lyles' opinion gets relayed more following Team USA's shock exit from 2023 FIBA World Cup

Nearly two weeks after Noah Lyles' explosive rant, Team USA crashed out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the semifinals. They had the chance to flex against Lyles that NBA players are the best globally and the league deserves to use the 'world champion title.'

However, things didn't turn out as expected. The Americans lost 113-111 to Germany after getting outplayed for most of the game. One of the most common trolls they faced after the loss included Lyles' comments.

TV analysts like Stephen A. Smith, who also initially disagreed with Lyles, says that his opinion now has 'credence.' The USA has now failed to win two consecutive World Cups. They will hope to make amends at the 2024 Paris Olympics next year.