“What are these high school looking jerseys” – NBA fans troll LA Lakers rumored uniform for 2023-24 season

The LA Lakers possesses some of the most iconic colors in the NBA. For a long time now, their purple and gold has been worn by some of the league's greatest players but the team have also worn some other colors. In the past decade, the Lakers started wearing a black jersey trimmed with their iconic colors.

They did this in an attempt to set themselves apart from the league not just through wins but also in style. This has led to several iterations of their jerseys being released with each one having some sort of difference from its predecessor. Once again, it appears that they are releasing a new jersey design.

However, these leaked images of their rumored uniforms for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season have drawn disapproval from the team's fans.

Laker fans who are displeased with this leaked design are definitely hoping that these are rumors and nothing more. These disappointed fans can certainly hold their breath as nothing has been confirmed about it thus far.

Best looking LA Lakers jerseys of all time

In light of these rumored jerseys being disliked and just flat out ridiculed, here is a look back on the best jerseys that this franchise have worn in the past.

#1 1970s Home and Away

LA Lakers in the 70's

Prior to the 1970s, the Lakers donned blue and white uniforms. They only started wearing their iconic purple and gold in the 70s. This is why the home and away jerseys that they wore during those years are some of the best.

#2 2013-2014 Hollywood Nights

The Hollywood Nights jerseys first debuted in 2013. These aesthetically pleasing jerseys were one of the best things to happen to the team that season as it missed the playoffs.

#3 2015 Christmas jerseys

Kobe Bryant playing while wearing the 2015 Christmas jersey

Having a jersey that is dedicated for the NBA's Christmas games is one of the league's best traditions. One of the best Christmas jerseys not just in LA Lakers history but also in the league are the ones from 2015.

#4 2004 Throwback Jersey

Kobe Bryant wearing the throwback jersey

In 2004, the franchise decided to pay homage to its roots when the team was still based in Minneapolis. The team once again wore the blue jerseys that was standard prior to them switching to purple and gold.

#5 Mamba Tribute Jersey

The world tragically lost Kobe Bryant in 2020. The NBA lost one of its all-time greats but the Lakers lost its hero. It was only fitting that they tried to remember his life and they did so with these Mamba jerseys.

