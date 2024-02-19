What is the highest scoring NBA All-Star Game in history?

The NBA All-Star Game has received serious flak over the 5-7 years for the lack of defense. Mike Malone, who was one of the coaches last season, called the performance embarrassing. Several fans have been calling for changes to give the event some semblance of competition as it once did.

The league returned to the old East versus West format this year, the first time it has been used since 2017. Basketball lovers hoped that the slight tweak might get the competitive juices of the stars going. Even with all the highlight reels that will inevitably happen, a closely fought game would be something fans would readily appreciate.

After 24 minutes of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, what some of the fans wanted didn’t come to fruition. There has been very little defense and both sides have been looking to overwhelm the other with a ton of points. The East emerged as the better first-half team, outscoring the West 104-89. The 193 points combined are the largest in one half of the event’s history.

Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton, the East’s starting backcourt, paced the early scoring onslaught. Haliburton showed off his range by hitting five 3-pointers in 1:32 to start the game. Lillard took over after the Indiana Pacers' point guard slowed down. “Dame Time” finished the first half with 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

No NBA All-Star Game has ever breached the 400-point mark. In 2017, the West defeated the East 192-182 for 374 points combined, the record for most in the event.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game breaks the all-time record for most points in history

The Eastern Conference dominated the Western Conference 211-186, 397 points combined, to break the record set in 2017. The East's 211 points was the first time a team in the event breached that mark.

Damian Lillard told the fans in the postgame interview that the first half score was the key to breaking the record. Once they got past the century mark, they were determined to double it.

"Dame Time" was a big part of the record-breaking performance. He had a team-high 39 points on 14-for-26 shooting, including 11-for-23 from deep. His backcourt mate Tyrese Haliburton was nearly as impressive, dropping 32 points on 11-for-15 shots, including 10-for-14 from rainbow distance.

The Western Conference stars did their part as well in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Karl-Anthony Towns exploded for 50 points and might have been the MVP had the West won the game. "KAT" hit 23-of-35 shots that were highlighted by a 4-for-13 clip from behind the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander backed up Towns with 31 points. LeBron James, who is nursing an injured ankle, played only 14 minutes. The four-time MVP, playing in his record 20th NBA All-Star Game, was content to play cheerleader.