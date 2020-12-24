"What I felt last night" - LeBron James pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after LA Lakers' ring ceremony | NBA News Roundup

The LA Lakers marked the opening night of the 2020-21 NBA season by hosting the ring distribution ceremony as per required norms. While most NBA news roundups focused on the hardships that the LA Lakers overcame to clinch their 17th title, LeBron James only had one person on his mind, the late Kobe Bryant.

King James took to Instagram to recall the Black Mamba without whom the celebrations seemed a bit off.

"What I felt last night when I grabbed that ring from the case. Love and miss you my brother," LeBron James remarked under his post.

LA Lakers fans would recall that this year's championship was the franchise's first in 10 years. In fact, it was Kobe Bryant who led the Purple and Gold to their last ring back in 2010. Besides the raging pandemic, his untimely death due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January came as a huge loss for anyone remotely associated with basketball.

LeBron James had mentioned that he wanted to dedicate the 2019-20 season to Kobe Bryant and bring the NBA title to LA. Not only did LeBron deliver on his promise, but it was also nice to see him pay homage to Bryant on what was a special night for the LA Lakers organization.

NBA News Roundup: A night of mixed emotions for LeBron James and LA Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers players were due to receive their championship rings for the 2020 title last night in a ceremony that was held without fans in attendance. As a special touch though, family members presented these rings to each member via pre-recorded messages.

"Let's get more rings, man"



Giannis congratulates his brother Kostas pic.twitter.com/Gipy3s1llk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2020

After the niceties, it was business as usual as LeBron James and co. took on the LA Clippers in the season opener. Despite beating their city rivals twice during the preseason, it was the LA Lakers who fell short on the night.A combined 59-point effort from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reduced the Purple and Gold to a 109-116 loss.

