"What did I just witness": Warriors collapse after squandering 99.6% to win, fans in despair after Nikola Jokic's shot

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a stirring 18-point comeback win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. “The Joker” tied the game at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. He completed his heroics with an incredible 39-foot bank shot that left the Dubs and their fans stunned.

When Andrew Wiggins scored off a step-back jump shot with half the fourth quarter almost halfway over, the Warriors had a 123-105 lead. Golden State had a 99.6% chance of winning the game. They had the defending champs on the ropes but wilted in the end.

Many were still in disbelief when the game was over. Warriors fans who thought the game was in the bag are probably still in shock. Some went on X/Twitter to react:

The Golden State Warriors had a 44-24 advantage in the third quarter to lead 107-94 heading into the final 12 minutes of the game. For about the first six minutes of the final frame, it looked like the Dubs were going to cruise to the win. Golden State was primed to cut Denver’s lead in the season series to 2-1.

Nikola Jokic showed why he’s the reigning NBA Finals MVP. He orchestrated Denver’s comeback with poised and precise playmaking and scoring to methodically cut the Warriors’ lead. The Nuggets were likely headed for a loss without him.

Jokic had plenty of help, though. Aaron Gordon had a season-high 30 points and repeatedly caused trouble in the paint. Gordon’s size and athleticism forced Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis into compromising situations.

Jamal Murray had a good game as well. The point guard had 25 points, six assists, two rebounds and two assists. He stepped up on the defensive end when the Nuggets desperately needed him to.

Nikola Jokic took advantage of Draymond Green’s absence

Draymond Green’s absence hurt the Golden State Warriors big time tonight. The former Defensive Player of the Year is under indefinite suspension by the NBA. His defensive awareness, high basketball IQ and reading of the game would have been big factors.

When Nikola Jokic tied the game at 127, the Golden State Warriors had Dario Saric guarding the two-time Finals MVP. Saric just doesn’t have the bulk, strength and skills to bother “The Joker.” Green would have battled Jokic even before the big man got to the post. Against Saric, Jokic easily planted himself in the post.

In the game-winning shot, Draymond Green might have made a bigger difference than Kevon Looney. Nikola Jokic received the ball from near the backcourt with under four seconds left in the game. He had to take a couple of dribbles to get past the half-court line. “Dray” may not have allowed him that kind of space and comfort.