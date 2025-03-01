"What I'm proudest of most is...." - Proud father Dwyane Wade shares daughter Zaya Wade's special feat amid her big moment in Seventeen magazine

Dwyane Wade is a proud father who celebrates his children's accomplishments. Most recently, the former Miami Heat star expressed his pride in his daughter Zaya Wade's big achievement.

On Saturday, Dwyane shared Seventeen magazine's Instagram post on his Instagram story. The post featured four pictures of the Miami Heat icon alongside his daughter. D-Wade expressed his thoughts in the caption of his upload.

"What I'm proudest of most is Zaya has maintained a 4.0 gpa for her entire life🔥"

Dwyane Wade praises her daughter on his IG story. (Credits: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

The post featured on D-Wade's Instagram story was a shoutout to Zaya Wade's big achievement. The daughter of the Miami Heat icon was featured as the cover star for Seventeen magazine's latest edition.

On Monday, the magazine's Instagram handle shared the cover image in a post and accompanied a brief passage from her interview in the caption.

"I’m entering a new era this year. An era of so much more confidence in myself and in my body. I have big plans for myself, most importantly. And also my community. I hope I inspire plenty of young girls out there," Zaya told Seventeen magazine.

The cover image featured a portrait of Zaya in formal clothing with a tiara on her head. The young model is looking in another direction to strike a pose for the camera.

Zaya Wade reveals Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's feelings about her dating life

In her interview for Seventeen magazine on Monday, Zaya Wade discussed her dating life and shared her parents' feelings with fans. Zaya, daughter of three-time NBA champion, Dwyane Wade and Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union, comes from a well-known family.

She revealed that she and Gabrielle Union gossip about her dating life and Hollywood takes a deep interest in her life. On the other hand, her father maintains a stoic front and tries to scare away the guys she dates.

"Me and my stepmom love to dish the dirt and tap into the high school gossip. She gets excited for me when I’m like, ‘Oh, I like this person," Zaya told Seventeen. "Although, my dad…he tries to scare any person I have interest in,” she said. “He’s kind of intimidating. The people I’ve dated have all been afraid of him in the first interaction."

Later on, she compares her father to a teddy bear and reveals that Dwyane Wade has a deep voice while meeting her daughter's date but his facade is soon blown out and his real personality comes forward.

