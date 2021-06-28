"What I saw today was unbelievable. For me, it was greatness" - Giannis Antetokounmpo praises Khris Middleton after Milwaukee Bucks won Game 3 against Atlanta Hawks | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was amazed by teammate Khris Middleton during their Game 3 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Middleton scored 20 of his career-high tying 38 points in the fourth quarter to carry the Bucks to a 113-102 victory on Sunday night.

“Greatness,” Antetokounmpo said in the postgame interview about Middleton. “Greatness. What I saw today was unbelievable. It was freakin’ unbelievable. (Khris) carried the team in the end. He turned the ball over two times and after that he was locked in. He was like, ‘Pass me the ball.’ And we gave him the ball.”

The quiet and unassuming Khris Middleton outscored the entire Hawks team in the fourth quarter by himself, 20-17. His shooting display stunned the Atlanta crowd and gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 2-1 series lead.

“There’s moments that we know when to set screens for him, we know when he wants the ball, and that was the moment,” Antetokounmpo added. “We were like, ‘Get the hell out of the way. Give him the ball. Take us home, Khris.’ And that’s what he did."

“I talked to him a little bit in the locker room. What I saw today was unbelievable. For me, it was greatness. Simple as that,” said Antetokounmpo.

Khris Middleton, who added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Milwaukee Bucks, received ample support from Antetokounmpo as well. The two-time MVP had 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the Bucks’ Dynamic Duo powered their team to victory.

Khris Middleton credits Milwaukee Bucks teammates for the win

Though Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo hogged the spotlight, the unselfishness of the Milwaukee Bucks was on full display against the Hawks.

Middleton deflected the praise he received for his big game and shone a spotlight on his team instead.

"It feels good, I will say that,” Middleton said in his own postgame comments about his performance. “I think our team is so unselfish. If anybody has it going, that ball goes to them. Some games it’s me, some games it’s Giannis, some games it’s Jrue (Holiday). We all have a great feel of who has it going, who has the best matchup and who can create the best look. When it’s my turn or my time to have it, I’m thinking the same way, just try to get the best shot up for everybody."

Middleton and the Bucks have two days of rest before renewing their acquaintance with the Hawks. They will face the Atlanta Hawks again for Game 4 of the series on Tuesday at State Farm Arena, as the home team tries to tie the series at two games apiece.

