“What I wake up to”: Josh Hart reacts in disbelief over Raptors-Knicks trade drama involving RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley & Precious Achiuwa

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have traded some of their players and it got Josh Hart puzzled to start his day. The former Villanova Wildcat took his knee-jerk reaction to social media to showcase his feelings about the recent trade announced in the media.

OG Anunoby was the centerpiece of the trade by the Raptors and Knicks who sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick to Canada. Besides getting Anunoby, the Knicks get Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn in return.

Starting his day realizing that three of his teammates will not be with him, Josh Hart goes takes to X to share his initial reaction to the trade:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What I wake up to," posts Hart.

Expand Tweet

The New York Knicks are about to face the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 30. However, they are going to be a few players short as Barrett and Anunoby are on their way to join the Raptors who are currently taking on the Detroit Pistons.

The earliest possible time that OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to suit up for the Knicks will be on Monday, New Year's Day against the top NBA Western Conference team, Minnesota Timberwolves at the Madison Square Garden.

Josh Hart is expected to come off the bench behind OG Anunoby

In the updated depth chart of the New York Knicks after the trade, OG Anunoby is already seen as the starting small forward once he joins the team. Meanwhile, Josh Hart has not changed and will serve as the Knicks' first man up from the bench.

Here is the updated depth chart after the trade:

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Malachi Flynn Ryan Archidiacono SG Donte DiVincenzo Quentin Grimes Daquan Jeffries SF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Evan Fournier PF Julius Randle Precious Achiuwa Taj Gibson C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Mitchell Robinson*

In 27 games, OG Anunoby was able to provide the Raptors 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals a night. His defense and ability to lock down defenders will be the best asset that he brings to the Knicks while also shooting 2.3 three-pointers at 37%.

Malachi Flynn should help the Knicks as their primary backup guard behind Jalen Brunson now that Immanuel Quickley was also shipped. In 15 minutes of playing time, he gave the Raptors 5.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Lastly, Precious Achiuwa adds depth to the depleted front line of the Knicks as Mitchell Robinson went down with an injury and was out for the season. The 24-year-old big man provided the Raptors with 7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17 minutes of playing time.