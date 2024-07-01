What is Isaiah Hartenstein’s contract with OKC Thunder? Salary, duration and more as center leaves New York Knicks

As far as the center position goes, Isaiah Hartenstein was one of the more interesting names on the free agent market. Despite having a desire to remain with the New York Knicks, the veteran big man finds himself on the move once again.

On Monday morning, reports emerged that Hartenstein and the OKC Thunder have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal. The 26-year-old fills a key area of need for them following a breakout season with their young core.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaiah Hartenstein's contract with the Thunder is for three years and is valued at $87 million. In year one, he is slated to earn $27.6 million, which will then increase to $29 million the following year. Hartenstein's salary will reach its highest point in the final year of the contract at $30.3 million (all figures are per Spotrac).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Recent reports indicate that the final year of Hartenstein's deal is not fully guaranteed.

Expand Tweet

Hartenstein is coming off one of his best seasons in the NBA as a key member of the Knicks' rotation. He appeared in 75 games last season and averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Is Isaiah Hartenstein a good fit for the OKC Thunder?

The OKC Thunder spent big money to lure in Isaiah Hartenstein, and for good reason. With his skill set, he should be a valuable addition alongside their promising young core.

Last season, the Thunder were one of the top teams in the Western Conference. However, they have one glaring weakness. That being rebounding. Chet Holmgren was a two-way force in his rookie season, but his thin frame resulted in OKC having trouble on the glass.

Many expected the Thunder to address the center position at the trade deadline last year, but they did not. With Hartenstein in the mix now, they should see drastic improvements in this area.

Since Holmgren is able to take his game beyond the arc, he and Isaiah Hartenstein should easily co-exist in the frontcourt. This should allow the second-year big man to be impactful on defense while also having more size and physicality around the rim.

Holmgren is not the only one of the Thunder stars who will benefit from the addition of Hartenstein. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is another player on the roster who will work well with the team's new center.

With his seven-foot, 250-pound frame, Hartenstein regularly created extra space for Jalen Brunson in the pick-and-roll. Now, he'll be doing the same thing for the MVP runner-up. Hartenstein is also a solid passer at the center position, which makes him a threat to be a playmaker in the short roll as well.

After finishing as the West's top seed last season, the Thunder will be looking to contend again in 2025. The addition of Hartenstein should aid them in their quest for a deep playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback