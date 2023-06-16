What did Ja Morant do? NBA set to suspend Memphis Grizzlies star for a ‘long time’

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended for 25 games by the NBA for ‘reckless’ conduct. It was announced as conduct detrimental to the league.

He was suspended indefinitely from the Grizzlies after a video surfaced on social media on May 14 of Morant brandishing a gun while driving a car with his friends.

It was the second incident for Morant after he was seen flashing a gun in a Denver nightclub in March. The first video was also circulated on social media. He was suspended eight games for the first incident.

The NBA issued a harsher punishment due to the second offense. NBA commissioner and the NBA released a statement regarding the suspension. It included the following.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

The NBA also wants Morant to complete a program before he can return to the league. The NBA will work with him to develop the program.

