What is Jaden McDaniels’ height? Fact checking forward’s real height after recent reports

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels appears to have hit a late growth spurt. Or has he?

According to Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Timberwolves for The Athletic and is a reliable source, McDaniels was measured at 6-foot-11 this offseason. He is listed at 6-9 on the official NBA site.

The 22-year-old appears to have grown a couple inches if reports are true. Krawczynski says the measurements were made at offseason workouts. He also said that official measurements for the roster will be made later in the year as the team gets closer to the season and training camp.

It would be stunning news if true. Most males stop growing after age 18. Perhaps, McDaniels was just wearing some extra thick shoes since there was no confirmation if the measurement was made with shoes on. Official NBA height measurements are now made without shoes on.

For now, Jaden McDaniels is still listed at 6-9 officially. It remains to be seen if McDaniels' height will be adjusted on the official roster.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Summer buzz: hearing that Jaden McDaniels is measuring at 6-foot-11 at his latest workouts. 22 years old and still growing.

His height is just one piece of the giant lineup Minnesota has. It is anchored by big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Even guard Anthony Edwards is 6-4.

Jaden McDaniels' NBA stats

The former five-star prospect played his college ball at Washington. He was the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Of course the official measurements will come this fall, so we will see how that lines up with measurements not taken by the league. But he is growing, so that’s fun

He has played for the Timberwolves for three seasons. He averaged career-highs in points last season with 12.1 points per game in 79 games. He dramatically improved his shooting percentages as well. He hit a remarkable 51.7% of his shots, including 39.8% from 3-point range.

McDaniels has one year left on his deal after Minnesota exercised its team option. He will make $3.9 million next season before entering restricted free agency.

Jaden McDaniels ended last season on a sour note. He fractured his hand after he punched a wall following Minnesota’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

He will likely be healed and ready to go next season. He will be a crucial part of the Timberwolves rotation as they fight for a playoff spot in an improved Western Conference.

