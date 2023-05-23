What are Jimmy Butler's contract details with Miami Heat? Salary, duration and more

Jimmy Butler has proven once again that hard work pays off with his incredible playoff run with the Miami Heat this year. Looking at how he's been playing for the team this season, it looks like he deserves every penny of his contract with Miami.

Butler signed a three-year contract extension with the Heat back in the 2021 offseason. According to reports, his deal with worth $184 million, which includes a player option on the 2025-26 season. After his deal, the five-time All-NBA will be an unrestricted free agent if he isn't given a contract extension by the organization.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Breaking: Five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a maximum contract extension with the Miami Heat when the league year opens on Aug. 6, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski Breaking: Five-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a maximum contract extension with the Miami Heat when the league year opens on Aug. 6, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the 2022-23 season, Butler is expected to earn $45,183,960, according to Spotrac.com.

The former 30th pick has increased his production in this year's playoffs. He's averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists throughout the postseason. Butler and the Heat have a chance to sweep the Boston Celtics tonight and get back in the Finals and win it all.

Reggie Miller lauds the Heat's supporting cast that has helped Jimmy Butler's impressive postseason run

The Heat entered the postseason as the ultimate underdog, and the odds were always against them since the first round. Right now, they are one game away from playing in the NBA Finals. Former NBA All-Star Reggie Miller was interviewed recently and he couldn't help but give the team's supporting cast their flowers.

"To me, it's his supporting cast. These dudes would die, they would run through brick walls for him. I love seeing the supporting cast thrive off of what Jimmy Butler and how he sets them up, how they support him." Miller said.

"These undrafted players are just playing out of their minds right now."

While it's true that Miami has been led by the on-court brilliance of Butler in the postseason, there have been a plethora of players who have stepped up their game. Most of the players who have helped the team are the undrafted bunch that's composed of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin.

The four undrafted players for Miami has performed their best and has earned valuable minutes. Even in crucial moments, the four guys have remained solid in the rotation, always ready when their number is called.

Robinson, a player who lost his place in the rotation has had a resurgence with the team lately. With Tyler Herro injured, he's sharing minutes with some of the other guys and have played well this postseason. In Game 3, Duncan had 22 points and four assists, making 71.4% of his shots from beyond the arc.

NBA @NBA DUNCAN ROBINSON LOB TO BAM.



MIAMI IS ROLLING IN GAME 3 ON TNT DUNCAN ROBINSON LOB TO BAM.MIAMI IS ROLLING IN GAME 3 ON TNT https://t.co/zbx9aG7pbn

You might also be interested in reading this: “Jordan is so proud of his son right now” – Bald Jimmy Butler comparison to Michael Jordan has left fans stunned

Poll : 0 votes