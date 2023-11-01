What is Joe Smith’s net worth? Former NBA star’s fortune explored amid Kisha Chavis OnlyFans drama

Joe Smith is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he is in an ongoing drama with his wife, Kisha Chavis. The two went viral after a video was posted on YouTube showing Smith getting angry with Chavis after discovering her OnlyFans account.

The feud is ongoing, with an emotional Chavis telling TMZ Sports that Smith left their home. The couple are not currently talking as they work through things.

Smith was a former NBA player, considered a journeyman after playing for 12 teams in his 16-year career. He has a reported net worth of $100,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Smith earned $61 million in career earnings with his NBA contracts. According to Marca, that would be $18 million after taxes and fees. Chavis alleged Smith is in financial trouble during her interview with TMZ.

Joe Smith's NBA career

Joe Smith was in the NBA for 16 seasons and played for 12 teams throughout his career. The list is lengthy, as he even stopped at some franchises twice.

Here is the full list of teams Smith represented: Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets and LA Lakers.

During his career, Smith averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. His second stint with the Golden State Warriors was his best scoring season, averaging 18.7 points along with 8.5 rebounds. 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 1996-97.

Smith began his pro career as the No. 1 pick in the 1995 NBA draft. He was selected first overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Smith is from Norfolk, Virginia. He played college basketball at the University of Maryland and was the 1995 national player of the year in college.

Smith entered the coaching field after his retirement in 2011. He coached in the player development team with the Phoenix Suns during training camp in 2015 but was not hired full-time. Smith is now a private coach and works in the Atlanta area. His service is called CoachUp.

Joe Smith is now finding newfound fame again, albeit in a celebrity drama. The ongoing OnlyFans saga with his wife, Kisha Chavis, is generating lots of internet buzz, and no one is sure how it will end.