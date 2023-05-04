What is Joel Embiid's ethnicity? Nationality and heritage of 76ers star player

Joel Embiid was born in Yaounde, Cameroon on March 16, 1994. He is Cameroonian but with French and American citizenship.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar received French citizenship in July 2022. Two months later, he was sworn in as an American citizen in Philadelphia.

Boardroom @boardroom



He didn't pick up a basketball until he was 15 years old, modeling his game after Hakeem Olajuwon.



14 years later, he is named NBA MVP.



This is everything.



( : @sixers) Joel Embiid was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and originally planned to play pro volleyball in Europe.He didn't pick up a basketball until he was 15 years old, modeling his game after Hakeem Olajuwon.14 years later, he is named NBA MVP.This is everything. Joel Embiid was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and originally planned to play pro volleyball in Europe.He didn't pick up a basketball until he was 15 years old, modeling his game after Hakeem Olajuwon.14 years later, he is named NBA MVP.This is everything.(🎥: @sixers) https://t.co/vPmyIbj0qu

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Embiid didn’t play basketball early in his life. He was a soccer and volleyball player who aspired to play professional volleyball in Europe.

Only a chance encounter with former Luc Mbah a Moute changed his life. The skinny and gangly 15-year-old teen joined a basketball camp that was under the direction and promotion of the former NBA player.

Not soon after the two met, a Moute became Embiid’s mentor. With his mentor’s help and influence, the aspiring basketball player moved to the U.S. just a year after the said basketball camp in Cameroon.

Matt Murphy @Matt_Murphy04



“I think about the kid that I saw at the camp… And then three years later, he was at the draft. A couple years after that, he's an All-Star. Now, he's the MVP.” - Luc Mbah a Moute



Full feature coming soon! Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



@Kia | #KiaMVP

: @ChrisBMurray EMVPIID. EMVPIID. @Kia | #KiaMVP 🎨: @ChrisBMurray https://t.co/K08H2My8FZ Joel Embiid: His life is like a movie.“I think about the kid that I saw at the camp… And then three years later, he was at the draft. A couple years after that, he's an All-Star. Now, he's the MVP.” - Luc Mbah a MouteFull feature coming soon! twitter.com/sixers/status/… Joel Embiid: His life is like a movie.“I think about the kid that I saw at the camp… And then three years later, he was at the draft. A couple years after that, he's an All-Star. Now, he's the MVP.” - Luc Mbah a MouteFull feature coming soon! twitter.com/sixers/status/…

Joel Embiid’s first taste of hoops outside of his home country was at Montverde Academy in Florida. The raw but talented teen promptly transferred to The Rock School after not getting enough playing time with his former school.

Embiid’s new school won the state championship in his senior year. The vastly-improved Cameroonian averaged 13.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He committed as a five-star recruit to Kansas after his last year in high school.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Philadelphia 76ers draft Joel Embiid with No. 3 pick. #PHIpick http://t.co/mxp8DfokWK Philadelphia 76ers draft Joel Embiid with No. 3 pick. #PHIpick http://t.co/mxp8DfokWK

After a one-year stint with the Jayhawks, he declared eligibility for the 2014 NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers picked him third, becoming the third Cameroonian behind Luc Mbah-a-Moute and Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje to be selected in the draft.

Joel Embiid is mulling between the United States and France as the country to play for in the Olympics

Although a native of Cameroon, Joel Embiid has never played FIBA basketball for his country. He had his first chance during the 2017 AfroBasket, but ultimately pulled his name out of the team.

Cameroon failed to qualify for the FIBA World Cup, which eliminated them from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Hence, Embiid is likely to choose between the United States and France as the country to play for.

“The Process” will most likely sit out the basketball World Cup as he is playing through a sprained right knee. Embiid suffered the injury in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.

French team manager Boris Diaw has been confident since last year that the newly-minted MVP will commit to play for the host country. Who Embiid will play for could dictate the winner of next year’s basketball Olympic gold medal winner.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Joel Embiid has now OFFICIALLY been granted French nationality and will be eligible to compete in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and Paris 2024 Olympics Joel Embiid has now OFFICIALLY been granted French nationality and will be eligible to compete in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and Paris 2024 Olympics 🔥 https://t.co/aiw88OeIxI

The US barely won the gold medal in Tokyo against a French team that had Rudy Gobert manning the middle. France could field a frontline that will have Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

While the tug-of-war for Embiid will rage, the MVP has vowed to focus on the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff campaign. They are battling the Boston Celtics in the second round of the postseason. Philly won Game 1 without him and lost Game 2 with him in the lineup.

Also read: Reports: Joel Embiid has received interest from USA Basketball for recruiting him in hopes of beating France for his international commitment

Poll : 0 votes