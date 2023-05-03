The league recently awarded Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers the 2023 NBA MVP after performing stellarly in the 2022-23 season. After being given the award, the six-time All-Star shared words of encouragement with his fellow African brothers who dream about making it big in the league.

NBA Today gave Embiid a chance to share his story shortly after winning the MVP. With that, he had this to say:

"I hope that people back home, in Africa in general, and the whole world, can kinda see it as something that they can also believe and understand that anything's really possible."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Words of wisdom from the 2023 MVP Words of wisdom from the 2023 MVP 💯 https://t.co/hd3gKUSK75

"For us, Africans, we don't have a lot of these opportunities. The probablity of us making it here and let alone being an MVP is probably negative zero. But improbable doesn't mean impossible."

The Sixers' big man won the prestigious award after getting 73 first-place votes, 25 second-place votes and two third-place votes. Embiid also led his team to a 54-28 record to finish the 2022-23 campaign.

You might also be interested in reading this: Joel Embiid wants his kids to know him as 'bad man' after winning 2023 NBA MVP award

Poll : 0 votes