What did Jontay Porter do? Closer look as Raptors forward gets lifetime ban from NBA

Jontay Porter made headlines when he was accused of manipulating his games while playing for the Toronto Raptors for gambling reasons. He was accused of violating the league’s gambling rules. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Porter has received a lifetime ban from the league. The NBA conducted its own investigation into the matter and came up with the decision.

Porter will now be banned from the NBA for life. The forward played just 37 games in the league. He suited up for 11 matchups for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020-21 and 26 times for the Raptors this season.

Porter also played multiple years in the G League. His NBA basketball career is now over due to his violation of gambling rules.

He is the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. Jontay was on a two-way deal with the Raptors and was set to make $415,000 this season.

Closer look at Jontay Porter's fishy stat lines

Jontay Porter was investigated by the NBA after leaving a game early which raised suspicions. He became the subject of a league investigation in late March.

The issue arose after huge profits were seen on Porter’s prop bets on games between Jan. 26 and March 20.

On Jan. 26, Porter played against the LA Clippers. He had prop bets set at 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Sportsbooks saw an unusual amount of action on the unders for Porter’s props.

Porter played just four minutes in the game before leaving with an eye injury. The team called it a reaggravation of a previous eye injury. His under hit on all props as he finished with no points, three rebounds and one assist. DraftKings said Porter’s props were the biggest money winners of any NBA prop that night.

On March 2, Jontay Porter played just three minutes against the Sacramento Kings before leaving for an undisclosed reason. The Raptors later said it was due to illness.

He never returned to the game. His unders hit once again, as he finished with no points and two rebounds. Porter's props went for around 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. His props that evening were the highest moneymakers of any NBA bet that night.

Many sportsbooks reported attempted large money wagers on the props. Most books restrict players from wagering more than $1000-$2000 on player props.

Jontay Porter played once more on March 22, scoring seven points with eight assists and three rebounds. He was then held out for the rest of the season for “personal reasons.”

NBA players are not allowed to bet on NBA events or any related props. The rule applies to league personnel as well. Violations can include suspensions, fines or, in this case, lifetime bans.

