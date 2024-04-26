What did Kelly Oubre Jr. do? Looking at 76ers forward involved in car accident minutes after Game 2 vs Knicks

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 2 against the New York Knicks in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. As if the loss wasn’t enough for the night, Oubre’s night got worse.

As per TMZ, the 76ers player was involved in a car accident just a few hours after the conclusion of Game 2.

Reportedly, Oubre Jr. was involved in a car crash while driving away in his Lamborghini. According to the update given by police, the accident took place on Tuesday night around 1:45 AM. It was also reported that the 76ers star had been careless about the traffic rules and had broken a “red traffic signal” while driving.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Oubre in his Lamborghini hit a 2023 Hyundai Elantra after the 76ers loss to the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The good news though, none of the parties faced any injury and they were reported safe after the accident.

Since the 76ers star broke traffic rules, he might face some charges or punishment. However, there have been no statements from the Philadelphia police regarding the potential charges on the player.

Earlier, in November last year, Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a car on a street in Philadelphia. He suffered a rib fracture and was out for a few weeks before he returned to the court.

The 76ers will face the New York Knicks on Thursday for the home game at Wells Fargo Center. Given that Kelly Oubre Jr. hasn’t suffered any injury in the accident, he will play for the team. The 76ers are trailing the series by 2-0 after suffering a dramatic loss in Game 2.

How did Kelly Oubre Jr. perform in Game 2 against the Knicks?

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the 76ers lost 101-104 to the Knicks in Game 2. The 76ers had a five-point lead against the Knicks in the game, that too with just 30 seconds remaining on the game clock. However, what happened in the next 30 seconds, broke the heart of 76ers, who had a chance to even the series.

On the other hand, Oubre Jr., who had an accident, also had a bad night in Game 2. Oubre managed to score only four points in 26 minutes. He made only 2 of 7 shots from the field, shooting only 28.6% from the field. He also registered 2 rebounds and 3 assists in the game.

However, Kelly Oubre Jr. had an impactful game on the defensive end and ended the game with 3 blocks. It will be interesting to see how Oubre bounces back in Game 3 which is also the 76ers' home game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback