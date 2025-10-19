  • home icon
  What is Kevin Durant's new contract with Houston Rockets? Breakdown of salary, duration and more

What is Kevin Durant’s new contract with Houston Rockets? Breakdown of salary, duration and more

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 19, 2025 14:47 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
What is Kevin Durant’s new contract with Houston Rockets? Breakdown of salary, duration and more - Source: Imagn

Kevin Durant was acquired by the Houston Rockets during the offseason in a blockbuster seven-team trade deal. He was entering the 2025-26 season under the final year of his existing deal, originally signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 in a four-year contract worth approximately $194.2 million.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday, the two-time champion has agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension. The deal also has a player option for the 2027-28 season, although the deal falls short of the $120 million maximum extension he was eligible for.

“Durant was eligible for a maximum contract extension of $120 million over two years, but he understood when he chose the Rockets as a trade destination that he would be sacrificing money on a new deal -- in this case around $30 million -- so that the two sides could partner for the long term and give the franchise team-building flexibility,” Charania reported.
The move cements Kevin Durant as the league’s highest-paid player in history. His career earnings will reach $598.2 million, thus surpassing LeBron James’ $583.9 million. He earns $54.7 million this season, bringing his total contract value to $144.7 million over three years.

According to Spotrac, his base salary for the 2025-26 season with Houston is roughly US$53,282,608, and his cap hit is about US$54,708,609.

The future Hall of Famer averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Phoenix Suns last season.

The trade that took Kevin Durant to the Rockets

Kevin Durant on June 22 was traded to the Houston Rockets from the Phoenix Suns. The move was officially finalized when the new league year opened on July 6. It was part of a seven-team mega-deal, which is the largest trade in league history in terms of teams involved.

Phoenix received Jalen Green (from Houston), Dillon Brooks (from Houston), the No.10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five future second-round draft picks.

This will be his fifth team in his 18 seasons in the league. He won his two championships during his time with the Golden State Warriors and hopes to lead a young Rockets team that includes Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. They open the 2025-26 season with a game against the defending champions on Tuesday.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Ubong Richard
