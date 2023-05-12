What is Kevin Durant's playoff record? How does it compare with the legends? Taking a closer look

After the Phoenix Suns’ 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, Kevin Durant’s record in the playoffs has dropped to 101-65. Among active players, KD is sixth in playoff wins.

Durant had his best years in the postseason while playing alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors. KD was 38-10 with the defending NBA champs, winning titles in 2017 and 2018.

Guru @DrGuru_ Kevin Durant has played with many superstars in his career, but he’s only won a title with one… Kevin Durant has played with many superstars in his career, but he’s only won a title with one… https://t.co/vtaoycU6ha

Kevin Durant could have won a three-peat if Thompson and himself had not suffered injuries against the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

“The Slim Reaper” hasn’t found playoff success that’s even close to what he had with the Warriors. He is only 63-55 without the Golden State’s Big 3.

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first round of the postseason last year against the Boston Celtics. He is 6-5 this year in the playoffs. The Phoenix Suns eliminated the undermanned LA Clippers 4-1 in the first round before losing to the Nuggets 4-2 in the semifinals.

The Suns were considered to be one of the favorites to win the championship after acquiring Kevin Durant. However, Chris Paul’s injury and lack of bench firepower, due to the KD trade, doomed Phoenix’s playoff aspirations.

Durant averaged 29.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 11 playoff games this season. He shot 47.8% from the field, including 33.3% from behind the arc.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was forced to play him 42.4 minutes per game due to Paul and Deandre Ayton’s injuries and the lack of roster depth.

"As the sunmer and offseason starts to progress, we'll figure that out." "We have a good foundation and infrastructure we can build on and move on from this."Kevin Durant after #Suns Game 6 loss to #Nuggets as he came in blockbuster trade before Feb..9 deadline."As the sunmer and offseason starts to progress, we'll figure that out." #NBAPlayoffs "We have a good foundation and infrastructure we can build on and move on from this."Kevin Durant after #Suns Game 6 loss to #Nuggets as he came in blockbuster trade before Feb..9 deadline."As the sunmer and offseason starts to progress, we'll figure that out." #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/oGMkXox8Ma

In 166 playoff games, Durant has averaged 29.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.2 BPG and 1.0 SPG.

Comparing Kevin Durant’s playoff record and stats against two of the best forwards in NBA history

Kevin Durant has played the majority of his NBA career as a small forward or power forward. He is one of the best to do it in these positions. It is intriguing how he has performed in the playoffs compared to some of the best forwards in NBA history.

Before Durant and LeBron James owned the forward position, Larry Bird was the name considered by many to be the greatest to play the 3-4 roles. The legendary Celtic had a 99-65 win-loss slate in the playoffs.

Bird averaged 23.8 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 6.5 APG and 1.8 SPG. “The Hick from French Lick” is widely regarded to be one of the best postseason performers in NBA history. He won three championships and built a rivalry with Magic Johnson that catapulted the league to an international audience.

NBA History @NBAHistory



Take a look back at these Larry Legend postseason highlights! Steph Curry passed Larry Bird on the all-time playoff scoring list last game...Take a look back at these Larry Legend postseason highlights! #NBAVault Steph Curry passed Larry Bird on the all-time playoff scoring list last game...Take a look back at these Larry Legend postseason highlights! #NBAVault https://t.co/FZ67Tez40i

While Kevin Durant’s playoff success has been questioned, no one has doubted Larry Bird’s ability to carry a team to the championship. “Larry Legend” was a two-time finals MVP and the face of the Boston Celtics franchise during his career in the NBA.

Scottie Pippen was also one of the best small forwards the NBA has ever seen. He compiled a spectacular 136-72 playoff record. “Pip” averaged 17.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.0 APG and 1.9 SPG. Pippen didn’t have Kevin Durant’s scoring ability but he was the legendary Chicago Bulls’ most versatile defender.

Pippen’s partnership with Michael Jordan led the Bulls to six championships in their utter dominance of the ‘90s.

LeBron James is still active and is unquestionably the best to play the forward position. He is in the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan.

James is 175-93 in the playoffs. He is leading the LA Lakers in their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. LA could eliminate the defending champs on Friday night and move on to the Western Conference Finals.

“King James” has averaged 28.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.1 APG, 1.7 SPG and 1.0 BPG in the playoffs. He owns the most number of postseason games and wins. The four-time MVP won two championships with the Miami Heat and one each with the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant and many others are trying to follow James' playoff success.

