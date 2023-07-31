What is Kevin Huerter's salary with the Kings including duration, amount, endorsements, and more?

Kevin Huerter enjoyed a breakout year with the Sacramento Kings last season, as the California-based team finally returned to postseason basketball.

Given his production for Sacramento, Huerter has been discussed as one of the best-value contracts in the NBA. Heading into the new season, he will be entering the second year of his four-year $65 million deal, with an average annual value of $16.2 million per season.

The Kings have Huerter under contract for the next three seasons, as his deal has a no player option. As such, the player will not touch unrestricted free agency until 2026, when he will be 28 years old.

At this point in his career, Kevin Huerter has earned an estimated $26.2 million courtesy of his rookie-scale deal and the first year of his current contract.

By the end of his contract in 2026, he would have earned $76.7 million in contracted salary. The Sacramento Kings sharpshooter also boosts his income courtesy of endorsement deals and jersey sales, although those deals and figures have not been made available.

If Kevin Huerter can continue his current level of production for the Sacramento Kings in the future, he will likely earn another big contract that would take him into his thirties as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Kevin Huerter had the best season of his career

Throughout the first four years of his NBA career, Kevin Huerter played second-fiddle to Trae Young for the Atlanta Hawks. As such, the sharpshooting guard was often tasked with undertaking an off-ball role to provide floor spacing for his teammates.

However, since joining the Sacramento Kings, Huerter has been empowered as a secondary ball-handler alongside De'Aaron Fox, allowing hi, to show off his playmaking and ball-handling skills.

Last season, the player produced a career-high in points per game, amassing an average of 15.2 on a nightly basis while shooting a career-high 40.2% from 3-Point range and 60.4% from 2-Point range.

The Sacramento Kings empowered him to play an expanded role, and in return, he provided them with a two-level scorer that could also initiate the offense when called upon.

During the season, Huerter's performances also led to some high praise from Kevin Durant, as he made a November appearance on 'Boardroom.' Durant said:

"Kevin Heurter, right now, he's playing like Klay, Steph. The way he's coming off the hand-off and shooting the basketball right now. If you're not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you gotta watch how Kevin Heurter is shooting this ball right now."

He added:

"When you go to scout and you get all these stats and everybody just seems way better than what they are right now. But Kevin Huerter shoots seven threes a game and they're all like 50%."

Kevin Huerter will now have his sights set on building off of his impressive season for Sacramento, and becoming one of the better sharpshooters in the NBA.

