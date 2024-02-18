"What kind of Michael Jordan's son is this?" - Anthony Edwards leaves NBA fans peeved as he angles for High School Musical remake

Anthony Edwards had a unique revelation for his fans and followers. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard, who has an IMDb page of his own, replied to a reporter's curiosity on Saturday when asked to name the "most ridiculous basketball scene" in a movie or television series.

The "Ant-Man" took the opportunity with both hands and put his words out for his favorite basketball scene and said:

“I like High School Musical for some reason, Troy Bolton. I like the scenes. It was pretty dope.”

After his on-court prowess, Edwards let his inner wanna-be actor out and made a curious remark about starring in the remake of the movie High School Musical.

“I would. I actually would for sure.”

However, his thoughts on featuring in the remake of the movie had the NBA fans talking. As soon as the clips from his NBA All-Star press interview surfaced online, the basketball enthusiasts ran into the comments section with their views.

Anthony Edwards played a role in Adam Sandler's Hustle

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards showcased his acting chops in the basketball movie Hustle, produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James. It was released on Netflix.

Edwards plays the role of top prospect Kermit Wilts, a villainous character who gets inside the head of Bo Cruz, portrayed by former Timberwolf Juancho Hernangomez.

A two-minute clip reveals Edwards' character taunting Cruz during an NBA Draft Combine workout, where he hurls provocative comments about Cruz's mother and daughter.

The intense exchange escalates to a physical confrontation as Cruz reacts to Edwards' antagonistic behavior, leading to a compelling on-screen dynamic between the two characters.

This casting choice signifies Edwards' foray into the entertainment world beyond his basketball career. His portrayal as the antagonist in Hustle offers an intriguing departure from his on-court persona and provides a glimpse of his range and ability to embody diverse characters.

With his performance in "Hustle" and his latest want to be featured in a basketball movie, Anthony Edwards has sparked curiosity and anticipation regarding his potential future projects in the entertainment industry.