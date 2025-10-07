  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Jokic
  • "What kind of witchcraft is this": NBA fans shook as Nikola Jokic pulls off breathtaking no-look 360 corner-to-corner one-handed pass

"What kind of witchcraft is this": NBA fans shook as Nikola Jokic pulls off breathtaking no-look 360 corner-to-corner one-handed pass

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 07, 2025 03:38 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets-Media Day - Source: Imagn
"What kind of witchcraft is this": NBA fans shook as Nikola Jokic pulls off breathtaking no-look 360 corner-to-corner one-handed pass. [photo: Imagn]

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic mesmerized the jam-packed Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. In front of mostly Toronto Raptors fans, Jokic conjured an assist that forced the people to a collective ‘Ooh.’ The three-time MVP, backing down Scottie Barnes on the right block, whipped a pass to Cameron Johnson on the opposite corner for an uncontested 3-pointer.

Ad

The pass was so unexpected that Barnes gave Jokic another look before playing defense again. Raptors star RJ Barrett, who left Johnson on the left corner, seemed to be confused about how the ball whizzed past him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nikola Jokic’s now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t dime quickly went viral, prompting fans to react:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“What kind of witchcraft is this.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Jokic is easily one of the NBA’s best passers. From time to time, he has delivered no-look outlets that sometimes leave opponents and fans in disbelief. The corner-to-corner bullet to Johnson was just the latest example of his uncanny vision, anticipation and reading of the game.

The Serbian’s brilliant all-around game was on full display against the Raptors. He led the Nuggets in the first half with 12 points, three assists and three turnovers. “The Joker,” who went 3-for-3, helped his team to a 59-51 halftime advantage.

Ad

Nikola Jokic plans to be a “Nugget forever”

Nikola Jokic looked ready to play after spending part of his offseason suiting up for Serbia in the 2025 EuroBasket. Jokic eagerly answered questions during the Denver Nuggets’ media day roughly a week ago.

While the three-time MVP did not sign a contract extension, he told reporters what the future looked like for him:

“My plan is to be a Nugget forever.”
Ad

The Nuggets responded to Jokic’s comment with a post on X:

“Our guy. [handshake emoji]”

Nikola Jokic is three years into his five-year, $276 million deal that he signed in July 2022. Had he signed an extension this summer, he would have been given a four-year, $212 million contract. By waiting for the season to end, Jokic is in line to receive $296 million for four years.

Jokic told reporters that he looked at the massive numbers as a “reward” that is “natural to the sport.” The All-Star center does not turn 31 until February, giving the Nuggets a few more prime years of Jokic’s career. Unless the team has other plans, he wants to be in Denver until he hangs up his jersey.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications