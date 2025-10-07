"What kind of witchcraft is this": NBA fans shook as Nikola Jokic pulls off breathtaking no-look 360 corner-to-corner one-handed pass

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic mesmerized the jam-packed Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. In front of mostly Toronto Raptors fans, Jokic conjured an assist that forced the people to a collective ‘Ooh.’ The three-time MVP, backing down Scottie Barnes on the right block, whipped a pass to Cameron Johnson on the opposite corner for an uncontested 3-pointer.The pass was so unexpected that Barnes gave Jokic another look before playing defense again. Raptors star RJ Barrett, who left Johnson on the left corner, seemed to be confused about how the ball whizzed past him.Nikola Jokic’s now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t dime quickly went viral, prompting fans to react:“What kind of witchcraft is this.”2aday @rjbj1011LINK@UnderdogNBA What kind of witchcraft is this 😅😅😅One fan said:desire @dgsireLINK@UnderdogNBA jokic is not humanAnother fan added:CPO @thepetereportLINK@UnderdogNBA This is insane lolOne more fan continued:CTRLMelo @MellowHighGuyLINK@UnderdogNBA This mf reads are so eliteAnother fan reacted:Coach🧪📋 @LALdeskLINK@UnderdogNBA His passing is out of this world🔥Jokic is easily one of the NBA’s best passers. From time to time, he has delivered no-look outlets that sometimes leave opponents and fans in disbelief. The corner-to-corner bullet to Johnson was just the latest example of his uncanny vision, anticipation and reading of the game.The Serbian’s brilliant all-around game was on full display against the Raptors. He led the Nuggets in the first half with 12 points, three assists and three turnovers. “The Joker,” who went 3-for-3, helped his team to a 59-51 halftime advantage.Nikola Jokic plans to be a “Nugget forever”Nikola Jokic looked ready to play after spending part of his offseason suiting up for Serbia in the 2025 EuroBasket. Jokic eagerly answered questions during the Denver Nuggets’ media day roughly a week ago.While the three-time MVP did not sign a contract extension, he told reporters what the future looked like for him:“My plan is to be a Nugget forever.”The Nuggets responded to Jokic’s comment with a post on X:“Our guy. [handshake emoji]”Nikola Jokic is three years into his five-year, $276 million deal that he signed in July 2022. Had he signed an extension this summer, he would have been given a four-year, $212 million contract. By waiting for the season to end, Jokic is in line to receive $296 million for four years.Jokic told reporters that he looked at the massive numbers as a “reward” that is “natural to the sport.” The All-Star center does not turn 31 until February, giving the Nuggets a few more prime years of Jokic’s career. Unless the team has other plans, he wants to be in Denver until he hangs up his jersey.