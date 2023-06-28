"What kind of young person asks that question?" - Spurs legends are already impressed with Victor Wembanyama after just one dinner

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama has yet to play his first game for the team. However, the 19-year-old French big man is already making a strong first impression in San Antonio.

On Friday, Wembanyama attended a dinner with several Spurs legends, including Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott. According to Elliott, the former Spurs greats were blown away by Wembanyama’s maturity for his age:

“He’s a very, very mature young man and he asked all the right questions,” Elliott said on 'The Dan Patrick Show'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I mean, I think we all came away from that dinner just more excited, more enthusiastic than we had ever been.”

Elliott was then asked to share an example of something that Wembanyama asked that demonstrated his maturity. He said that the 19-year-old was mostly curious about how to best take care of his body, particularly while traveling:

“Just questions about how to prepare your body, how to get rest, what the travel schedule is like because you’re coming from playing from 55 to 60 games to playing 82. I think he wants to play as many games as he possibly can,” Elliott said.

“But he’s already somebody who is very in tune with eating the right way, getting his rest. He asked us all, ‘How can you get enough sleep on the road?’ What kind of young person asks that question? Most guys are like ‘Hey, what's the best club to go to in Philly or New York.’ He’s asking how he can get rest on back-to-backs. So again, just really mature and wise beyond his years”

Victor Wembanyama on getting the opportunity to meet multiple Spurs legends

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

Following his dinner with San Antonio Spurs legends on Friday, Victor Wembanyama spoke about what the experience was like. The French phenom said that he learned more about the NBA during the two-hour dinner than ever before:

“Probably in a couple of hours, I learned more about the NBA than my whole life before that".

Wembanyama added that he feels like he’s in good hands after seeing how welcoming and encouraging the Spurs legends were to him:

“It's so comforting to see these people, who are so important to the city of San Antonio and the franchise, are such great people and generous.

“They genuinely wanted to share their experience. I feel like they've already started to take great care of me. It's so important to be in a position where it's so comfortable.”

Wemby @vicw_32 Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 https://t.co/lcw7cvbeTt

Also read: Victor Wembanyama set to start his career as Nike athlete after he was spotted with a pair of Drake’s unreleased kicks

Poll : 0 votes