What is Klay Thompson’s contract with Mavericks? Salary, duration and more as 4x NBA champion chooses Dallas over Lakers

It is truly the end of an era in the Bay Area as Klay Thompson has moved on, breaking up the celebrated 'Splash Bros.' According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Klay has chosen to move on to the Dallas Mavericks, leaving behind Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The deal that sends Klay to the Mavs includes more than just the Mavs and the Warriors as the Charlotte Hornets will also be receiving Josh Green. Thompson's newest contract is worth $50 million and has a length of three years.

Also according to Woj, Klay received other offers that are longer and are worth more money. However, because the Mavs are primed to make another run at the title as well as the tax situation in the state of Texas, Dallas was the best choice.

Klay Thompson ends his 13-season tenure with the Warriors as a four-time NBA Champion as well as a five-time All-Star.

The Warriors drafted Klay in 2011, making him the second-longest tenured Warrior behind Steph Curry. Klay suffered significant injuries which kept him from playing the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

He has made a name for himself as one of the best "three-and-D" players in the league, winning the three-point shootout in 2016 and earning a spot in the league's All-defensive second team in 2019.

Klay Thompson was on the radar of other previous NBA champions

While he is no longer playing at the level of an All-Star, Klay Thompson's talents are still highly coveted. While he shot his worst percentage from beyond the arc so far in 2023-24 (38.7%), he was not at the level where he was unplayable.

Eastern Conference teams like the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers were reportedly interested in bringing in the veteran shooter. However, other teams who were looking to get back to the top of the NBA's food chain were also interested in Klay.

The LA Lakers, who won a title in 2020, were reportedly looking to bring the four-time NBA champion into their roster. Klay would have played next to Anthony Davis and presumably LeBron James as LA looked to win their record-tying 18th title this upcoming season.

Instead, Klay will now aid the Dallas Mavericks in their quest to get back to the NBA Finals for the second straight year and win the franchise's first title since 2012.

Aside from the Lakers, the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets were also interested in Klay according to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater. Klay was being eyed as a possible replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who, at the time of the report, was only being rumored to sign with a different team.

