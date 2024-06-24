Klay Thompson's 2-year $48 million Warriors offer off the table, veteran star feels 'disrespected': Report

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors seem to be at an impasse in their contract extension renegotiations. The Warriors reportedly offered him a two-year deal, but the team has taken the deal off the table. According to Tom Tolbert, the Warriors star feels disrespected by the move.

Since the beginning, Thompson has been looking for a minimum of a three-year contract for the next phase of his NBA career. However, according to Tolbert, the Warriors were only ready to offer him a two-year, $48 million contract. Tolbert said that the move by the Warriors has made Thompson unhappy with the team.

"Let's be clear," Tolbert said. "That (two-year, $48 million) offer is gone. I'm beginning to wonder if Klay will ever be happy staying with the Warriors. I think there's a large part of Klay that feels disrespected by the organization."

The Warriors have had one of the NBA's heaviest payrolls for a long time which also helped them secure four championships. However, with the new CBT, their hands are tied, and their move to rebuild the team could be in serious jeopardy.

Klay Thompson is a potential Hall of Fame player, one of the biggest factors in Golden State winning four championships. However, he hasn’t been able to produce at the same level he performed a few years ago.

Thunder and Magic rise as potential destinations for Klay Thompson

Even for the next season, the Golden State Warriors will top the list of teams in paying luxury tax. They will pay almost $177 million, and that has tied their hands in offering a deal to Klay Thompson. However, there are teams with enough cap space that can offer Thompson exactly what he wants.

According to Stephen Noh of the Sporting News, the OKC Thunder and Orlando Magic could be eventual destinations for the four-time NBA champion. According to Noh, the Thunder needs shooting, and they also have enough cap space to sign the Warriors veteran.

Moreover, it has been the Orlando Magic that has made the noise since the Warriors were eliminated in the play-in tournament in April by the Sacramento Kings. According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, the Magic and Klay Thompson, both seem to have a mutual interest that could lead him to sign with them next season.

Noh added that the Magic could offer Thompson a three-year, $70 million deal.

Despite the loss of athleticism and his defensive ability, Klay Thompson is still one of the top 3-point shooters in the world. If either the Thunder or Magic add him, it could massively impact their team's results.

