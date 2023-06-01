What do we know about the new Allen Iverson documentary? Taking a closer look

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson’s new documentary 'Everything But the Chip: the 2001 76ers', premiered on NBA TV on Wednesday. The documentary chronicles the story of the 2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers.

Iverson famously carried that Sixers team to the 2001 NBA Finals, where they eventually lost in five games to the LA Lakers. This came after Iverson won the MVP award for leading the league in scoring (31.1 PPG) and guiding Philly to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

Warner Bros. Discovery described the 90-minute special as follows:

“NBA TV will premiere a new special ‘Everything But the Chip: the 2001 76ers,’ which revisits one of the most iconic teams in Philadelphia sports history – the 2001 Philadelphia 76ers – on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

"Led by 2001 NBA MVP Allen Iverson and 2001 NBA Coach of the Year Larry Brown, the 76ers won their first 10 games and never looked back in the Eastern Conference, eventually reaching the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Through the eyes of the players, front office, media and fans who witnessed it first-hand, NBA TV’s latest Basketball Stories retrospective takes an in-depth look at one of the most eventful and rewarding seasons in 76ers history.

"In addition to its collective team success, individual accolades for Philadelphia included Iverson and Brown being named NBA MVP and COY, respectively, while Dikembe Mutombo captured 2001 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron McKie was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year and Iverson won NBA All-Star MVP.”

The documentary features multiple interviews with Allen Iverson, former Sixers coach Larry Brown, LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

How did Allen Iverson fare in the 2001 NBA playoffs?

Allen Iverson’s 2000-01 season is widely considered to be one of the most legendary offensive seasons in NBA history. The star guard averaged 31.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 42.0% shooting over 71 games en route to winning the MVP.

He then upped his averages to 32.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 6.1 APG and 2.4 SPG on 38.9% shooting over 22 playoff games. This came as the Philadelphia 76ers knocked off the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back Game 7s in the second round and Eastern Conference finals respectively.

In five games against the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals, Iverson once again thrived. The star guard averaged 35.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.8 APG and 1.8 SPG on 40.7% shooting.

Iverson never ended up winning an NBA title throughout his illustrious 14-year career. However, he certainly provided Sixers fans with a playoff run that they will never forget.

