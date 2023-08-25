What is Kobe Bryant's rookie card worth?

Kobe Bryant was one of the NBA’s greatest players. His untimely and unfortunate death in 2020 only added more value to many of his collectibles.

Bryant was a phenom who jumped from high school to college. Although he struggled in his rookie season, the new LA Lakers sensation already started to gain a massive following.

Long before his retirement and death, Bryant’s rookie cards had already become very popular. Some have become quite expensive. There is no set price for such collectibles. The value depends on a variety of things like the manufacturer, condition of the card, features and above all, rarity.

Base versions of KB24’s cards can be bought between $200 to $1,000 on the market. And then there are those whose prices are mind-boggling.

In 2022, a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald sold for a whopping $2 million. In 2021, Topps Finest Chrome Refractor #138 sold for $1.795 million.

Here are some of the top Kobe Bryant Rookie cards that fans could get their hands on

#5 1996 Topps Finest Kobe Bryant Gold Refractor Card #269

The price range of this rare Kobe Bryant memorabilia is between $15,000 to $70,000. Manufactured by Topps Finest, the card was ultimately sold for $206,400.

The card came in bronze, silver and gold variations, the last color being the rarest. A Pristine Beckett Grading System (BGS) of 10 gave it even more hype and value.

Bryant twisting himself for a layup in a photo that’s bordered by the Lakers’ yellow color makes the card stand out.

#4 1996 Bowman’s Best Kobe Bryant Atomic Refractor Rookie Card #R23

The price range is between $2,000 to $25,000. Bowman’s Best designed it with a chrome look that almost makes the card glitter.

A Refractor and Atomic Parallel pushes the price to unbelievable heights. For fans who want these versions, they could get them between $17,000 to $25,000 depending on the card’s PSA or BGS grade.

#3 1996 Topps Finest Kobe Bryant Refractor Rookie Card #74

The price range is between $1,300 to $30,000. This card went as high as $50,000. Topps Finest created this with a protective film, which made it scratch-resistant.

Many of these collectibles, however, no longer have the same film they were manufactured with. Still, without the said feature these remain one of the most sought-after “KB24” memorabilia on the market.

#2 1996 SkyBox Premium Kobe Bryant (Rubies) Rookie Card #55

The price range is between $1,000 to $10,000 and sold for as high as $19,200. A version of this card called the Rubies Parallel is rare and sought after. Shaquille O'Neal's legendary former teammate going for a layup with the surface of the moon as the background is quite sleek and timeless.

Some fans were able to cop these for $8,000 to $15,000 last year.

#1 1996 Upper Deck UD3 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card #43

The price range is between $10 to $575 but sold for as high as $2,075. This is the card most basketball fans can get their hands on. It isn’t priced too high and even a PSA-10 graded version is out of reach, considering how expensive the others are.

The LA Lakers legend going for a one-handed slam with a grayed-out background of a stadium looks cool and iconic. Recent prices of these are roughly from $200 to $800.

