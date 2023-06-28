What was Kobe Bryant’s wingspan? Finding out more about Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant was known for his incredible scoring ability. Yet, during his prime, the Black Mamba was also known for his incredible defensive intensity and commitment to shutting down opponents.

Part of Bryant's high-level defense was his ability to consume the space around him, courtesy of his 6' 11'' wingspan. With his arms outstretched, Bryant could ensure that there was little room for opposing offensive players to exploit.

To put that into context, Klay Thompson, arguably one of the best shooting guards of the current generation, has a 6' 9'' wingspan. Bryant was a better defender than Thompson. With a longer-than-average reach than most shooting guards, Bryant was able to contest shots, garner more steals and close driving lanes.

Put that physical attribute with Kobe Bryant's relentless will to win and compete at a high level, you have a ferocious defender who could take you out of a game for large swathes.

Bryant was selected to nine NBA All-Defense first teams, with his first selection coming in 2000 and his final one in 2011. He was also named to three NBA All-Defensive second teams, with the final one coming in 2012.

Kobe Bryant ended his career with an average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% the from deep. He amassed 1346 regular-season contests during an illustrious career for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Julius Randle shares Kobe Bryant story

During the later part of Kobe Bryant's career with the Lakers, he was part of a rebuilding roster that boasted young talents like D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr.

Randle, who's now a star for the New York Knicks, told Podcast P with Paul George that Bryant once turned up late for a team flight.

Podcast P with Paul George @PodcastPShow Kobe was a star in every sense of the word Kobe was a star in every sense of the word 😭 https://t.co/mXTdinLY0p

"I remember one time we were waiting on the plane," Randle said. "It was like an hour, and the plane ain't leaving without Kobe.

"He get there, and everybody happy he getting on the plane. But we were being sarcastic like, 'Kobe, welcome' and he was like, 'Man, ya'll motherf***ers better be glad I'm here.' He sat down and didn't say nothing the whole flight."

Despite Kobe Bryant being the ideal role model for younger players entering the NBA, neither Randle nor Russell became stars during their tenure with the Lakers. However,

D'Angelo Russell has recently returned to the franchise and could be in line to receive a new contract from the Lakers this summer, to partner LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

