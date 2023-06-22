What is Larsa Pippen's net worth? Taking a closer look at reality TV star's financial background

Larsa Pippen married Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen in 1997 while he was still a star with the Chicago Bulls. The couple remained together for nearly 20 years before splitting in 2016. The Pippen's quickly reconciled, however, it was short lived as things were not meant to be, leading them to officially part ways in 2018.

Their divorce was officially finalized in late 2021, according to attorney David Glass, who told Us Weekly:

"I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children."

In addition to marrying the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Larsa has starred on several reality television shows. Take a look at her net worth below.

What is Larsa Pippen's net worth?

Larsa Pippen's net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to her reality television career, she has her own jewelry line titled 'Larsa Marie'.

While the amount of child support and spousal support from her divorce with Scottie Pippen were kept private, she was recently awarded half of his 401k and retirement fund, according to Mike Walters of Yahoo! Entertainment, who reported:

"An order was put in place by an L.A. County court in regard to the former couple's ongoing divorce -- specifying Larsa's rights to Scottie's Chicago Bulls 401(k) and "savings plan trust."

"She was legally awarded "Fifty Percent" of all account balances as of the plan's valuation amount closest to the date of their separation. In other words, she gets half of the amount that was accrued in the account from 1997 to 2016."

"If that wasn't enough, the order appears to read that Larsa is also entitled to the full amount regardless of what is currently in the account."

The money is reportedly due to be paid in one cash lump sum payment. While the total amount is unclear, Larsa's net worth could grow in the coming days.

The reality television star and ex-wife of Scottie Pippen is now dating Marcus Jordan, the youngest son of Pippen's former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. While it is unclear how the two began their relationship, Larsa has claimed that she did not know Marcus while he was a child. She is 15 years his senior as she is 47 and he is 32.

