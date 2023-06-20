What is the latest Golden State Warriors trade news today? Taking a closer look

The Golden State Warriors continue to be a hot topic in the NBA rumor mill. Draymond Green’s decision to decline his player option has only made the Dubs even more prominent in recent news.

The Bay Area team is facing some uncertainty as they try to prepare for next season. Mike Dunleavy Jr., the new GM replacing Bob Myers, will not be eased into his job with the way things are going.

Dunleavy Jr. has been and will be at the center of almost everything involving the Golden State Warriors in the offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Draymond Green could be angling for a new contract that is co-terminus with Steph Curry’s deal with the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green shocked Golden State Warriors fans when he opted out of his final year with the Dubs. He is already an unrestricted free agent who could sign for any team he wants to play for.

NBA insider Jason Dumas has this to report about Green’s move to test free agency:

“I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length.”

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length.



Look for a three year extension. I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length. Look for a three year extension.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green’s longtime teammate, doesn’t have a player option in his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

The two-time MVP has also reportedly told the front office that he wants the team's core to return for at least one more season. He believes, as does coach Steve Kerr, that they still have a championship DNA and could challenge for the title with the right pieces around them.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. had this to say about the Green situation:

“We really want Draymond back. What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level. We feel like we have to have him.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame “We really want Draymond back. What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level. We feel like we have to have him.”



Mike Dunleavy on Draymond Green “We really want Draymond back. What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level. We feel like we have to have him.”Mike Dunleavy on Draymond Green https://t.co/Yy7ibbVhfe

Without the former Defensive Player of the Year winner, the Golden State Warriors’ estimated luxury tax bill is already roughly a staggering $66.6 million.

The Dubs could offer Green within the ballpark of $75 million for three years.

It will be stunning if Draymond Green doesn’t return to play for the Golden State Warriors in the next couple of seasons.

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly interested in trading for Jonathan Kuminga

The Indiana Pacers own the 7th, 26th, 29th, 32nd and 55th picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. They are reportedly looking to add an emerging forward who could bolster their roster their season by using some of the said picks.

Rafael Barlowe of the “New on NBA Big Board” had this to say:

“Indiana has been linked to Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga and could look to strike a deal for the former No. 7 pick, who fell out of the Warriors’ rotation in the postseason.”

“The Warriors don't need or want another young player who needs minutes to develop. I see them moving Kuminga for a veteran that can play in the frontcourt because there aren't many minutes from 1 to 3. Myles Turner is the name that makes the most sense, but I don't know how they'd get that deal done.”

Alex Golden @AlexGoldenNBA



“The Warriors don't need or want another young player who needs minutes to develop. I see them… Rafael Barlowe @Barlowe500 New on NBA Big Board



My updated Mock Draft Lottery with the latest intel and draft rumors.



nbabigboard.com/p/new-nba-mock… New on NBA Big BoardMy updated Mock Draft Lottery with the latest intel and draft rumors. 🚨 New on NBA Big Board🚨My updated Mock Draft Lottery with the latest intel and draft rumors. nbabigboard.com/p/new-nba-mock… “Indiana has been linked to Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga and could look to strike a deal for the former No. 7 pick, who fell out of the Warriors’ rotation in the postseason.”“The Warriors don't need or want another young player who needs minutes to develop. I see them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Indiana has been linked to Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga and could look to strike a deal for the former No. 7 pick, who fell out of the Warriors’ rotation in the postseason.”“The Warriors don't need or want another young player who needs minutes to develop. I see them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/b2QR2yqVCE

Assuming the Golden State Warriors will prioritize and eventually re-sign Draymond Green, Myles Turner for Jonathan Kuminga will not happen. Turner is earning $20 million per season, which will only cause the Warriors’ payroll to skyrocket.

When forced to pick one, Mike Dunleavy Jr. will not hesitate to go with Green over Turner.

Also read: 4-time champ Draymond Green set to enter unrestricted free agency: All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes