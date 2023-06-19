4-time champ Draymond Green set to enter unrestricted free agency: All you need to know

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Draymond Green will be entering this year's free agency market.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Draymond Green, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, has played a vital role in the franchise's successful run. Despite being the 35th pick in the 2012 draft, Green has established himself as one of the league's premier defenders.

Besides being a great defender, Green is recognized as the focal point in making the Warriors' offense work with his playmaking and excellent half-court reads.

After they captured their fourth championship together in the 2022 Finals, the Golden State struggled to recapture the same magic the second time around. The Warriors ended up getting eliminated in the second round of the 2023 playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Draymond Green finished the 2022-23 regular season averaging 8.5 points per game (52.7% shooting, including 30.5% from 3-point range), 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

Draymond Green on Bob Myers' departure from the Golden State Warriors

In his "The Draymond Green Podcast," Draymond Green spoke about his relationship with Bob Myers, days before The Athletic's Shams Charania reported his departure.

"Bob is one of the guys that I rode in with," Green said. "That I've been on this journey with for 11 years and we've all been plugging away each and every year to try and deliver championships—that's what makes us go, that's what we're all in it for. And so, to know there's a possibility that he may not be here does not sit well with me."

The former general manager of the Golden State Warriors has been with the organization since 2012 and was responsible for drafting Draymond Green.

