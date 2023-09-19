What are the latest NBA 2K24 dribble animation requirements? Everything there is to know

Fans of NBA 2K24 have reportedly been having a blast since the game was released last September 8, 2023. One of the features that make the game so interesting is the dribbling animation. With it, gamers in MyCareer can unlock their favorite players’ unique way of handling the ball when certain requirements are met.

While the three-pointer has easily become the sexy shot both in live and video games, ball handling remains almost inimitable among players. Dribbling animations are a gamer’s must-have to have an edge over the competition.

Dribbling animation requirements for NBA 2K24

Dribbling the basketball in NBA 2K24 comes in three different styles. Gamers can do basic, normal and pro. As the names suggest, the levels will open up advantages as the degree of difficulty goes up.

Basic dribbling

For basic dribbling, it’s a free-for-all style that needs no requirements. One can enjoy this without having to meet certain parameters such as speed with the ball and height of players.

Fans who are new to the game can get themselves accustomed to this style before trying out the others.

Normal dribbling

In this style, 2K24 gamers will have to fulfill one requirement. One can use a player with any height but speed with the ball must at least be 40. Having 60, however, is the ideal number to enjoy the full normal dribbling experience.

Pro dribbling

Speed with the ball is the main ingredient when it comes to pro dribbling. In certain instances, gamers will also have to get the required height to get the right mix. At the very least, a player must be under 6-foot-5 and the speed of the ball should at least be 40.

Once gamers can hit the needed numbers, they can unlock dribbling animations of players such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry. Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Steve Nash, John Stockton and Ja Morant are also expertly animated in pro dribbling.

WNBA fans can also get to enjoy Seimone Augustus, Chelsea Gray, Arike Ogunbowale and Gabby Williams.

Check out the NBA 2K24 dribbling animation requirements for the said players:

Player Requirement Kobe Bryant Speed with ball 88 + Height under 6-foot-10 Stephen Curry Speed with ball 92 + Height under 6-foot-5 Kevin Durant Speed with ball 75 James Harden Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6-foot-10 Kyrie Irving Speed with ball 90 + Height under 6-foot-5 LeBron James Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6-foot-10 Magic Johnson Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6-foot-10 Zach LaVine Speed with ball 90 + Height under 6-foot-10 Damian Lillard Speed with ball 90 + Height under 6-foot-5 Ja Morant Speed with ball 85 + Height under 6-foot-5 Steve Nash Speed with ball 83 + Height under 6-foot-5 John Stockton Speed with ball 75 + Height under 6-foot-5 Trae Young Speed with ball 92 + Height under 6-foot-5 Seimone Augustus Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6-foot-10 Chelsea Gray Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6-foot-10 Arike Ogunbowale Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6-foot-10 Gabby Williams Speed with ball 40 + Height under 6-foot-10

