Besides being one of the greatest basketball players, LeBron James enjoys a wealthy lifestyle, as he has a net worth of $1 billion. He has accomplished that through career earnings, investments and various side projects.

At 38, what are LeBron James' career earnings and current contract? James has played 20 seasons in the NBA for three different teams (Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers).

LeBron James' career earnings

In the 11 seasons he spent with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he made $169,884,342 and averaged 27.2 points per game (49.2% shooting, including 33.7% from the 3-point range), 7.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the four seasons he spent with the Miami Heat, James made $64,008,659, averaging 26.9 ppg (54.3% shooting, including 36.9% from the 3-point range), 7.6 rpg, and 6.7 apg.

In five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, James has made $197,966,106 and averaged 27.4 ppg (50.7% shooting, including 34.6% from the 3-point range), 8.1 rpg and 8.0 apg.

In his 20th season in the league, LeBron James averaged 28.9 ppg (50.0% shooting, including 32.1% from the 3-point range), 8.3 rpg and 6.8 apg. He has total career earnings of $431,859,107 in his 20 seasons in the NBA.

LeBron James' current contract

James signed a two-year-$99,023,288 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2023-24 season, he's estimated to make $47,607,350 with a 35.00% of league cap. Meanwhile, for the 2024-25 season, James is estimated to earn $51,415,938 with a 36.21% of league cap.

After the 2024-25 season, James becomes an unrestricted free agent and will be 41.

Looking back on LeBron James' comments after getting swept by Denver Nuggets in Western Conference Finals

In a 113-111 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets, James dropped 40 points (15-of-25 shooting, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point range), 10 rebounds and nine assists. He ended the series with an average of 27.8 ppg (51.9% shooting, including 26.9% from the 3-point range), 10.0 apg and 9.5 rpg.

Following the disappointing loss, which ended the Lakers' 2022-23 season, James talked about his mindset moving forward:

“We’ll see what happens going forward. But I don’t know,” James said. “I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest, just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball. A lot to think about.”

James still has two years in his contract with the Lakers. It'll be interesting what he decides to do before the upcoming 2023-24 season.

