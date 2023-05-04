What is LeBron James' current double-digit scoring streak? Taking a closer look

LeBron James wouldn't have become the NBA's all-time leading scorer if he wasn't consistent in that aspect. Despite being a "pass-first" player, James has achieved numerous scoring records over the years. One of his talked-about records is his streak of scoring in double-digits.

James has tallied double-digit scores in 1,151 consecutive regular-season games, the longest streak in league history. James went on this insane run, starting January 7th, 2007. He was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time. Since then James has played for the Miami Heat (2010-2014) and played for the Cavs again (2014-2018) before joining the Lakers in 2018.

James has been the No. 1 option for most years since this streak started. James has maintained his conditioning over the years, which has helped him dominate the game for so long. Even at age 38, in his 20th year in the league, LeBron has consistently dropped 30-point and 40-point games.

LeBron James' key to success has been adaptability. He has evolved his game as a scorer every year. He relied on his burst and athleticism to score the bulk of his points at the rim but has now expanded his game to the midrange and three-point line.

That was crucial in helping him surpass LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, once considered unbreakable.

LeBron James' double-digit scoring streak might be an unbreakable record

LeBron James' scoring streak has lasted more than the career spans of several players who have played in the NBA. He is the only player to record a double-digit scoring streak of at least 900 games. Michael Jordan is second at 866 games.

Among active players, Joel Embiid is second with 135 games, followed by Jayson Tatum at 129, Kevin Durant at 113 and Pascal Siakam with 92 consecutive games of scoring at least 10 points.

LeBron James has also been an efficient scorer, despite expanding his game to the perimeter. He has shot 51.6% amid his double-digit scoring streak of 1,151 games. While that might be something other players will be able to achieve, they might not match James when it comes to longevity.

James is one-of-one in that regard. There aren't many superstars in the NBA who will be able to replicate what he has done in his career for so long. No other player in year 20 has averaged 20 points. James, meanwhile, averaged nearly 30 points a game for the second consecutive season this year.

With factors like load management due to the rise in injuries becoming more significant, James' double-digit scoring streak seems like an unbreakable record for now.

