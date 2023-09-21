What major endorsement did Kiyan Anthony land? Carmelo Anthony’s son’s On3 NIL valuation rises to $515,000

Kiyan Anthony has yet to announce where he'll be playing in college, but that has not stopped him from securing brand deals. Like most college athletes, the son of the NBA legend is looking to maximize his earning potential.

During a recent interview, Kiyan Anthony said he has agreed to an NIL deal with PSD underwear. The company has partnered with multiple college athletes in the past. Some big-name examples include Bronny James and the Cavinder twins from Miami.

While speaking with On3NIL, Kiyan touched on what this opportunity means to him.

“I am very excited for my first-ever partnership with PSD,” Anthony said. "It’s more than just a partnership, It’s a collaboration that represents my style and my love of basketball. Together, we’re going to redefine what it means to be comfortable and confident both on and off the court.”

Kiyan is a four-star prospect coming out of New York, and is the No. 34 ranked played in his 2025 class. His college decision remains undecided, but he's had visits with multiple schools. Among the programs to already give him an offer include Syracuse, Michigan, Indiana and Tennessee.

PSD does not focus on just college athlete, but pros as well. Some of the NBA stars they work with include Jimmy Butler, Trae Young and Ja Morant.

Kiyan Anthony is ready to keep his family's legacy going

With his sights set on the pros, Kiyan Anthony is facing a lot of pressure. As the oldest son of Carmelo Anthony, the expectations will be high for the young guard. Bronny James is in a similar situation, as both of them have big shoes to fill.

Back in May, Carmelo officially announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons. In a centimental video he posted on social media, he touched on putting all his focus into his son's journey.

Kiyan understands the pressure that is put on him, and is ready to face it head on. He is excited at the opportunity to receive the torch from his father and keep the Anthony name going in the basketball world.

“I’m not trying to be him exactly. But him passing the torch down to me is pressure. But I don’t feel any pressure when I’m on the court. All the work I put in, I just show it on the court. It’s a great feeling, him leaning on me and trusting me to fill those shoes and passing the torch. I’m ready for what’s to come.”