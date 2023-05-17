What are Marcus Smart's contract details with Boston Celtics? Salary , duration and more

The Boston Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to the contributions of Marcus Smart on both ends of the floor this season. The Celtics were in the same spot as last season and they were able to make it all the way to the finals with Smart being one of the most significant pieces.

Smart is currently under contract for Boston after he signed a four-year deal worth $77 million back in the 2021 offseason. The Celtics guard is expected to earn a guaranteed $18.5 million this season. Looking at his contract, he'll be with the team until the 2025-26 NBA season and if he's not re-signed, he'll be an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $77.1 million max contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The fully guaranteed deal through 2025-26 includes a trade kicker. Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $77.1 million max contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The fully guaranteed deal through 2025-26 includes a trade kicker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston drafted Smart back in the 2014 draft with the sixth pick. Since then, he's been one of the cornerstones of the franchise and has helped the team remain consistent in the growing competitiveness of the East. Last season, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award, the first guard to win it since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season.

You might also be interested in reading this: Why has Marcus Smart been fined $25K by the NBA? Exploring the incident that led to the Boston Celtics guard getting fined

How has Marcus Smart played for the Celtics this postseason?

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Marcus Smart is one of the most important players for Boston for his tenacity on both ends of the floor. Similar to players like Jimmy Butler and LeBron James, Smart switches his game up during the playoffs. During the postseason, his scoring goes up and becomes more of a tenacious defender for the Celtics.

This season is no different as he's turned into a playoff beast. In the 2022-23 season, Smart averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists while making 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc for the Celtics. In this year's playoffs, he's been able to perform better than he did in the regular season.

Through the first two rounds, Smart is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He's been efficient for Boston as well, making 46.5% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point area. His defense was game-changing in their series against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, being the anchor of the entire team.

In Game 4 of their series against the Sixers, Smart had a 21-point performance that was almost capped off with a game winner. Although he defensive guard's last attempt from beyond the arc went through the hoop, there wasn't enough time left on the clock.

Many expect the defensive leader to have an incredible series against the Miami Heat in the conference finals.

Also read: "Bro’s been on that Marcus Smart film"- NBA fans are in shambles after Suns owner Mat Ishbia flops to get Nikola Jokic a tech

Poll : 0 votes