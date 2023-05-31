What is Miami Heat's NBA Finals schedule? Dates, venue, and more

After a dominant Game 7, let's take a look at the Miami Heat's NBA Finals schedule. With a matchup against the Denver Nuggets up next, the Heat are once again being viewed as underdogs going into the series, much like they have all postseason.

As the higher-ranked seed, the Nuggets will have home-court advantage when the series tips off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Then, the Nuggets will once again take home court on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET for Game 2.

After that, the series will shift to Miami for the first time, where the Miami Heat's NBA Finals schedule will become more favorable. In both Game 3 on Wednesday, June 7, and Friday, June 9, the Heat will have home-court advantage at the Kaseya Center.

Should the series go more than four games, the two teams will alternate between playing at home, and on the road, with the Nuggets taking home court for a Game 7. If that winds up being the case, the Miami Heat’s NBA Finals schedule would see them play Game 5 on the road Monday, June 12.

The Heat would then play a hypothetical Game 6 on Thursday, June 15, before hitting the road for Game 7 on Sunday, June 18.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game 7

Jimmy Butler unfazed by quick turnaround for Miami Heat's NBA Finals schedule

Given that the Miami Heat's Eastern Conference finals series with the Boston Celtics went seven games, the team will make a quick turnaround for the finals. After securing the Bob Cousy award and winning ECF MVP, Butler spoke about the Miami Heat's NBA Finals schedule, telling media members that he wasn't satisfied yet.

"I just know why Coach Pat [Riley] and Coach Spo [Erik Spoelstra] wanted me to be here. That's to compete at a high level and win championships. I know that the group they put around me at all times is going to give me an opportunity to do so. So I was always very very confident in that.

"I work extremely hard with the team ... I know the work that we all put in to it so I know what we're capable of but nobody is satisfied, we haven't done anything. We don't play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing."

Miami Heat's NBA Finals schedule - Boston Celtics Game Seven

With Game 1 rapidly approaching, the Miami Heat's NBA Finals schedule will give Butler and the Heat will have the chance to once again shock the world.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are getting ready to return from quite the layoff following their WCF win over the LA Lakers. As Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray look to capture an NBA Championship, the team has enjoyed eight full days off.

Heading into the finals, whether or not that time off will help them or hurt them has been a big topic of debate. With Game 1 set to tip off on Thursday, only time will tell.

