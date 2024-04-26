What is Michael Jordan's longest losing streak against one team?

LeBron James' losing streak against the Denver Nuggets extended to 11 games following the LA Lakers' 112-105 Game 3 first-round playoff series loss on Thursday. The 11-game skid marks the superstar forward's longest of his career against a single team. However, it still trails Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's longest losing streak against one opponent.

The five-time MVP is widely considered James' biggest competition in the GOAT conversation, with their fans regularly clamoring for stats to use as debate fodder. Thus, many have wondered how James' undesirable losing streak compares to Jordan's longest.

Per Stathead, Jordan lost 13 consecutive games against Larry Bird's Boston Celtics from March 21, 1986 to April 28, 1987. That includes the Celtics sweeping Jordan's Bulls 3-0 in the first round of the 1986 and 1987 playoffs.

The series sweeps occurred during Jordan's second and third seasons. However, he never matched up against Boston in the playoffs again, finishing winless (0-6) against Bird and the Celtics in the postseason.

Nonetheless, Jordan later redeemed himself, guiding Chicago to six NBA titles from 1991 to 1998, retiring as arguably the league's greatest player ever.

As for James, his 11-game losing streak against Denver has come at the tail end of his career, with the skid beginning on Jan. 9, 2023. However, it only has a chance to extend to as high as 12 games this postseason.

If James and the Lakers lose Saturday's Game 4 showdown against the Nuggets, they will be swept from the playoffs' first round. Thus, they will have to wait until next season to end the streak.

LeBron James hopeful to avoid 12th straight loss against Denver, one shy of Michael Jordan's longest losing streak against single team

LeBron James and LA may not have beaten Denver since Dec. 16, 2022. However, the four-time NBA champion remains optimistic that the Lakers can avoid their 12th straight loss against the Nuggets.

“You come out with the mindset, ‘Let’s get one, force a Game 5, and then we go from there,’” James said following Thursday's Game 3 loss. “As long as you still have life, then you obviously have belief. I just think you play until the wheels fall off.”

Unlike Michael Jordan during his 13-game losing skid against Boston, James probably doesn't have many playoff runs left. So, the 39-year-old will likely leave everything on the court trying to avoid getting swept by Denver again.

