What is Michael Jordan's lowest-scoring playoff game? Taking closer look at legends' stats

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had countless elite playoff performances throughout his illustrious 15-year career. However, like every player, Jordan had some off nights, too.

Jordan’s lowest-scoring playoff game came during Game 2 of the Chicago Bulls' 1989 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. He finished with just 15 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal on 41.2% shooting as the Bulls were blown out 114-97.

New York was led by Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, who finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals on 47.1% shooting. Knicks star point guard Mark Jackson added 20 points, six rebounds, 16 assists and two steals on 64.3% shooting.

Following Game 2, the Bulls and Knicks were tied at 1-1 in the series. However, the Bulls overcame their Game 2 struggles and won three of the next four games to take the series in six games.

Game 2 also proved to be an outlier for Jordan. That came as he scored 30-plus points in the other five games of the series, including three games with 40-plus points. Jordan’s scoring high for the series was 47 points in Game 4.

Overall, Jordan ended the series with averages of 35.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game on 55.0% shooting.

What is Michael Jordan’s playoff career high?

As for Michael Jordan’s playoff career-high, that came during Game 2 of the Chicago Bulls’ 1986 first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Jordan finished with 63 points to go along with five rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks on 53.7% shooting. To this day, Jordan's 63 points are the most in a playoff game in NBA history.

Despite his iconic performance, the Bulls lost 135-131. Boston was led by Celtics legend Larry Bird, who finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks on 51.9% shooting. Celtics legend Kevin McHale added 27 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and six blocks on 45.5% shooting.

Following Game 2, Chicago trailed 2-0 in the series. The Bulls would go on to get swept 3-0 by the Celtics, who went on to win the 1986 NBA title.

